Florella Adair saved the Adair Cabin from being destroyed by proslavery forces following the Battle of Osawatomie on Aug. 30, 1856, but proslavery forces looted the Adair’s property, stealing his and his cousin, David Garrison’s, cattle.
The Rev. Samuel Adair filed a claim with the government of the Territory of Kansas seeking legal redress for his and David Garrison’s loss, a loss made more poignant by the fact that David Garrison was killed during the Battle of Osawatomie, leaving his wife, Rachael Garrison, a widow.
Rev. Adair’s claim began, “The petition of Samuel L. Adair of the county of Lykins afore said, respectfully sets forth: That your petitioner is and has been a resident of said county for the last two years; that during the summer of 1856 this portion of the Territory was in a disturbed condition, occasioned by bodies of armed men travelling over the country committing robberies, burning houses, destroying crops and outrages of various kinds, upon the property of peaceably disposed citizens.”
In some cases, the description “peaceably disposed citizens” was a misnomer, but in the Rev. Samuel Adair’s case it was true. The Rev. Samuel Adair and his wife, Florella Brown Adair, were peaceful abolitionists and rejected violence as a means of ending slavery in Kansas Territory.
Rev. Adair’s claim then gave the basic facts concerning the Battle of Osawatomie, and the property that John Reid’s proslavery forces stole from the Adair’s and Garrison.
Rev. Adair’s claim stated, “That on the 30th day of August, 1856, a large company of men under the command of John W. Reid, called into service by a proclamation of the acting Governor Woodson, entered upon the premises of your petitioner, and there took form his premises one heifer, of the value of $25.00, as per schedule. Your petitioner would further show that, at the same time and place, the same company of men took from the possession of your petitioner one yoke of cattle of the value of $120, said the last mentioned cattle belonged to Rachael R. Gunison, [Garrison], widow of the late Daniel Gunison [David Garrison]; that said widow is now absent from the Territory; that your petitioner is duly authorized to prosecute and collect all debts and dues of every kind whatever owing and payable to the said widow; that your petitioner has never received any compensation for any of the above losses.”
The Rev. Samuel Adair was primarily concerned with helping Rachel Garrison following the loss of her husband at the Battle of Osawatomie. Rev. Adair was a devout Christian who put his faith into action by working to help those who lost their property during the Battle of Osawatomie. He not only worked to help his own family, but the entire community following the Battle of Osawatomie, and is an unsung hero in the town’s history.
