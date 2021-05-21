I am one of the many watching the revitalization of the 131-year-old Osage Valley Block building in Osawatomie.
That’s the two-story red brick Richardsonian Romanesque Revival-style edifice at Sixth and Main. It has been called “one of the seven most overlooked historic sites” in O-town. I don’t think it will be “overlooked” much longer.
The present building stands on the site of the 1857-58 Osage Valley House, the second frame hotel in the city. The Kansas Republican Party was founded there in 1859, and famed newspaper editor Horace Greeley addressed the assembled crowd from an improvised platform in front of the hotel. He was not an official part of the convention but chose to speak anyway. Throngs attended to hear what he had to say as he shared his thoughts on “Free-State Democracy and Squatter Sovereignty.”
The hotel was closed during the early years of the Civil War, reopening in 1864. Soon sold and renamed the Globe Hotel, it was totally damaged by fire in June, 1881.
John C. Chestnut and his Osawatomie Improvement Company constructed the present building in 1890. There was a glitch in the planning. Though plans called for an excavation of 90 feet, the contractor mistakenly dug 100 feet. Head shaking and even laughter ensued before the error was corrected. The Consolidated Building and Loan was housed there until Chestnut bought the building in 1901 and used it to open the Osawatomie State Bank. That closed in 1923 as a result of employee theft and embezzlement.
W.H. Weber reopened the building that same year as the American State Bank, renting out the upstairs to varied service professionals. That bank thrived and, in 1969, moved south to the corner of Sixth and Brown. The Osage Valley Block structure was sold several times until it was purchased by Osawatomie attorney Willis McQueary. It housed Century 21 Pool Realty and other businesses with apartments above.
The upper portion of the building was destroyed by fire in 2001 and other parts sustained damages, estimated at a cost of $350,000. Claude Light purchased and restored the building which since has housed numerous small enterprises, including a beauty salon, accounting office and portrait studio. It has been resold several times since.
Now, with the adjoining structure to the east, the OVB building is the future home of a market, bakery and retail store. As I understand, the retail area was planned to have been a pub but, just as in 1910, something in the planning went awry and the pub will be located elsewhere. No one is shaking his head or laughing now. Instead, we are eager to celebrate important new beginnings in Oz and Miami County.
The market and bakery is named “Bore Da,” good morning or good day in Welsh. The retail store, though, has a prescient name. It will be called “Mile Zero” and will offer clothing and equipment for those of us who use and/or support the Flint Hills Trail State Park and its trailhead here. When we think about it, what better name could a new beginning have than “Mile Zero?” From there, we can only go forward. Let’s hope that forward movement continues and that the Osage Valley Block building leads the way to a newer form of Osawatomie Improvement.
