Richard Selle had a booming voice. One that commanded the room. He had the stories to match his pipes. They too, were just like him, larger than life.
For years, me and my 93-year-old Korean War veteran friend would drive to thrift stores, garage sales and estate sales.
He loved to visit with regulars at Price Chopper over his cup of coffee. When they had roast beef, broccoli cheese soup, or his favorite stuffed green peppers, Richard was going to have lunch.
The man never met a stranger. Everyone loved him.
For years I tried to talk him into letting me write a story about him for Veterans Day, but he wanted to remain private. He said I could write about all that when he passed.
Selfishly, I never wanted that day to come. I wanted my buddy to be here with me forever. I wanted to listen to one more story, see one more big smile and hear his chuckle one more time.
It seems rather fitting to finally write about the man on Memorial Day weekend.
Richard served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He oversaw 13 truck loads of photographic equipment for General Douglas MacArthur, running reconnaissance for the war.
He said it was in Korea where he started to drink coffee to try to stay warm and help wash down the green powered eggs that no one enjoyed, especially Sam-I-Am.
There were times he ate well during the war. His operation was vital to the war. If he made a call, whatever he needed was sent by jet plane. Richard would occasionally have the pilot fly in a few steaks with the part or parts needed.
Richard loved to sing. He wanted to be an opera singer. Richard wanted to get lessons, and the instructor agreed to teach him, on one condition. He had to join the Presbyterian Church choir in Kansas City, Mo.
Of course, Richard joined the choir. It was there that he met his wife, Wilma, the one and only love of his life.
The man also loved to play the piano and loved classical music. He dreamed of having a baby grand in his living room.
Richard drove more than a million miles as a salesman. He sold fishing equipment long before big chains like Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. He was an accomplished printer, printing labels for manufacturers as well as many programs and even printed material for legendary country singer Little Jimmy Dickens.
Price Chopper made a special cake for his 92nd birthday last March with Happy Birthday Richard on it and an Air Force emblem. He was against the idea at first but relented, and a huge crowd came out to celebrate his big day.
Two little girls stopped by the table to sing “Happy Birthday.” He was so delighted with the girls that he sent them home with extra pieces of cake.
I will never forget the day Richard stopped me at McDonald’s and asked me to let him know when I would be back there. I didn’t know it at the time, but soon realized it was that day Richard had chosen me as a friend.
Even in his 90s, Richard was still driving his green truck all over town. He was sharp as a tack too. The man never stopped learning, and he did not want some computer, holding tight to his set of encyclopedias.
Richard always told me there were not enough pages in the newspaper to tell his story. How true that is.
The Lord needed your voice in His heavenly choir. I will never forget your laugh and how much it made me smile.
Give my Mom and Dad a hug for me. Love you buddy, thank you for your service.
