I sat down to type this, prior to the nice rain, after watching a pair of robins hopping and bopping around my crevice-filled, brown crunchy yard. They were looking for sustenance of some type.
All that pecking on hard soil would give me a raging headache. I felt sorry for the poor guys. They pecked and skipped, poked and hopped continuously.
I pondered for a moment on my robinese knowledge. Aren’t they supposed to feel beneath the ground for movement of worms? Who could feel anything through concrete-like soil?!
Robins have outstanding eyesight, which is why the couple frequently tilted their heads. Besides worms, they will consume spiders, snails and other crawly things. However, 60 percent of their diet is berries and fruit.
Now that we have received the vital rainfall, the birds are happily hunting for food. It seems like ages and eons and an eternity and donkey ears since we last received some precipitation.
~~~
I know what brought on the cooler temperatures and thunderstorms. It was me. You need to picture this in your mind, if you will.
I was so hot… just dripping with perspiration from every pore in my body. Standing in my dried-up, crunchy garden wearing some worn-out llama pajama pants and a pink tank top and falling-apart sneakers.
It was not a pretty sight. Even the bees and birds raised eyebrows and turned their heads. People of my age and zaftig stature should not be seen wearing this outfit in public, or in their yard.
It was here that I decided to water my tomatoes. The news reports were saying that rain was approaching. Would it be a reality or just another shuttle of clouds?
I took the chance to continue watering, with hope it would represent my unfaltering rain dance, knowing conclusively that this would bring us some rain.
Well, it worked.
We do not water our yard, so the grass was all brittle and brown. The cracks in the topsoil looked like a giant map of the world. In fact, while standing in the shade, sweating profusely, I started naming the geographical shapes.
“That looks just like Wisconsin. I just found Norway and Japan.” I need to get a life.
~~~
I try not to sow or incite political viewpoints into this column by tiptoeing gracefully down the middle.
Well, the Supreme Court’s ruling in June 2022 concerning carbon emissions caught my toes tripping off centerline regarding and reckoning conclusions. I was bristling with embarrassment and worry.
The Environmental Protection Agency has always been in charge of our air quality, established for some 40-plus years. Now all of a sudden our clean air is in jeopardy.
The court decided that the EPA can no longer make any decisions concerning nationwide carbon emissions, an issue and cause of many who followed the Climate Change Conference agenda for nations to reduce carbon and improve the air quality challenges.
This decision will make goals declared by the United Nations Climate Change Conference so complex and complicated for the United States, who should, you would think, be a strong leader in this topic.
Many atmospheric scientists consider this new ruling a real slap in the face for those interested in fighting climate change. President Biden expressed alarm by saying this was “another devastating decision that aims to take our country backwards” and also “risks damaging our nation’s ability to keep our air clean and combat climate change.”
Justice Elena Kagan also believed as I do. She said, “The court appoints itself– instead of Congress or the expert agency–the decision maker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening.” (as written in the Bloomberg US Edition)
A climate scientist explained, “The science is incredibly clear. Our failure to do even this small part as a nation is incredibly frustrating.”
Dr. Jason Smerdon, Columbia University researcher said sadly, “You have to take time to absorb it (the court ruling), to mourn it, and feel crappy about it. We have to do everything in our power to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
I believe this shames the United States. Who, now, will take charge of our atmospheric problems? The EPA still has some recourse on environmental issues. New guidelines will be made by states, cities, and Congress (good luck on them making beyond partisan lines…Congress, I mean.)
The state of Massachusetts has already enacted climate change bills for their state. That is great! But, wise decisions must be made and soon to make a difference.
~~~
If you are into hunting, it is now bullfrog season. I guess you can shoot them or spear them with an arrow. I do know the simplest way — shine a flashlight in their eyes to temporarily blind them and snatch them with a net.
I have eaten frog legs. They aren’t my favorite food from a lake, and I wouldn’t order them from a restaurant. Now, my husband would. He could eat a lot of hopper legs.
Squirrel season is open if you like to eat them. Please don’t shoot and not eat them. That ticks me off!
Rabbit season is open year-round. My husband will eat these too…and squirrels. He is a man of the Kansas Prairie.
Elk season opens Aug. 1. They are found often around Ft. Riley, but herds are growing around the state. Matt Peek, from Kansas Wildlife and Parks, said that elk can be found in about one-fourth of the Kansas counties.
I have never seen a Kansas elk before. That would be an amazing sight to behold.
