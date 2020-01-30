Running has had an immense influence on my life. Without it, I’d be a different person.
The peaks and valleys of my personal history are correlated in lockstep with how faithful I’ve adhered to this lifelong habit.
My favorite routes consist of trails next to lakes, rivers and beaches. There is something about running alongside water that sets my mind at ease. If water is not around, then I will find the nearest park. If there is no park, I will settle for a road.
There is a route in Paris I’ve run over 1,000 times. This is no exaggeration. You can find me here most every morning at 6:30 a.m. sharp.
Two blocks north of my apartment, I get on the boardwalk of the Seine at Pont Alexandre III and run from there to the pedestrian bridge at Rue de Solferino. This bridge puts me into the Jardin des Tuileries. From there, I pass through the grounds of the Louvre and take a lap around the museum’s glass pyramid before I retrace my steps and head back home again. Roundtrip, this takes four miles.
If I go too long without a run, a mental fog sweeps over me. Inaction saps my vigor in a way that no activity ever could. Running is a meditative exercise, one that makes me feel alive. Physically, it keeps me fit, but I do it foremost for the mind.
At times, when my mind is racing, I run so I can slip into a void. When this occurs, whatever problems might be plaguing me tend to find their answers. As all thought dissipates and I become nothing but the fluid motion of my body, I start to breathe rhythmically, calmly, deeply, smoothly until all my worries melt away.
My first memory of running was doing a 5K with my dad in Pomona when I was 8 or 9 years old. Since then, no matter where I’ve gone, I’ve packed my running shoes.
One of my favorite routes I’ve found is the 5-mile loop around Miola Lake, which is lined all the way around with trails that are soft, away from cars and easy on the knees. It is a good place to turn your mind off and immerse yourself in natural beauty.
If you are not a runner, but are looking to start, one of the best ways to whet your appetite is to sign up for a race. Road races are not hard to find and occur throughout the year. There are plenty of options for any distance that may fancy you. The only competition is against yourself.
This past summer, I ran a trail race in the north of Wales with a group of friends. There was a staggered start for the 60K-ultra, the marathon, the half marathon and the 10K. My wife and I opted for the 10K, while our friends ran the marathon.
It was one of the most stunning routes I’d ever run. My wife and I passed through quaint villages, innumerable sheep and the imposing slate mountains of Snowdonia. We enjoyed ourselves to such extent that we were hardly winded when we finished.
We sat down near the finish line and waited for our friends to complete their races. As we waited, we began to observe something profound and uniquely human. As each runner from the marathon and the ultra approached the finish line, the crowd began to cheer. The more that an individual was showing effort, the louder the crowd would yell.
The hurt on several of the runners’ faces revealed that many were nearing the end of their physical limitations. What was moving them forward now was only grit and will. If someone approached the finish line with an expression bearing anything less than writhing pain, the cheer of the crowd would soften.
One runner began to crawl, and the crowd began to roar.
We saw some of our friends approaching. They were struggling. We joined the crowd in cheering them. They crossed the finish line and collapsed, with a smile upon their face. They had finally reached their goal.
This is why I run. I am setting out to conquer something that exists only within myself. What is forged inside when running bleeds into every other facet of my life. There is no sweeter feeling. Each time I run, I extend the boundaries of my limitations a little more.
