It’s Women’s History Month or, as I prefer to think about it — “Women’s Herstory Month” — and time to salute some of those Kansas women who have contributed to our society and our lives.
Miami County has many of those, beginning with Florella Adair, Sarah Everett and Mary Updegraff in Osawatomie and Mary Ann Isaacs Peoria, Abigail Lykins and Malone Williams Shaw of Paola.
Those early settlers here were followed years later by the triumvirate in John Brown’s Town — Ada Remington, Patricia Solander and Anna January. Those women in Paola that demonstrated leadership and ability to get things done included Berenice Wallace, Ethel Hunt and Mother Charles McGrath.
This column today is not addressing those local ladies, influential as they were. Instead, I want to share with you some of our state’s “firsts and famous.” New friend J. Schafer, News Director for Kansas Public Radio in Lawrence, did the research and graciously shared his findings. Let’s start with a few of the many achievements by Kansas women.
You may know that Susanna Salter of Argonia was the first woman to be elected mayor of her city. That happened in 1887, the year that women were first allowed to vote in Kansas municipal elections. You may not know that Rena Miller of Kinsley was the first woman city manager, appointed in 1928.
Continuing that theme, Oskaloosa claims the first all-female city council in 1888. That claim has been challenged by Syracuse, which states their council of women first sat a year earlier. Those results were, like Salter’s, due to women’s right to vote in city matters.
On a county level, Mabel Chase was one of the first female sheriffs in this country and the first in Kansas, elected in Kiowa County in 1926.
In the nation, Kansas women led in many different ways. Richland’s Georgia Neese Clark Gray was our first United States Treasurer. Nancy Landon Kassebaum Baker became the first woman elected in her own right (and not as a substitute for her husband) to the U.S. Senate.
Nancy added to another national first. When she was in office, Kansas became the first state to have a female governor, U.S. Senator and U.S. Congresswoman — Joan Finney, Nancy and Jan Myers. That must have been when those t-shirts came out that proclaimed “A woman’s place is in the House and the Senate!”
There are others, of course. Lynette Woodward of Wichita was the first female Harlem Globetrotter and the first woman to have her basketball jersey retired at KU. Sports-wise, Kansas also claims Katie Sowers, the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl. A Hesston native, Sowers has been with the 49ers since 2017.
Atchison’s Amelia Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. Olive Ann Beech, called the “First Lady of Aviation,” contributed to the aviation industry in her own way, building and running Beechcraft in Wichita.
There are even Barbie dolls made in the image of two Kansas women. The first was of Earhart. The second is of movie director Patty Jenkins of Lawrence. Her films include “Wonder Woman” and “Monster.”
The list goes on, but J. omitted two that I think are worthy of recognition. Hattie McDaniel of Independence was the first African American to win an Oscar. Hers was for her portrayal of Mammy in “Gone With the Wind.” Then, I nominate Ann Durham of Leavenworth, the mother of Barack Obama, our first African American president. She is a very rare first.
I know there are many more Kansas women who should/could be in the “herstory” books, but I hope this list will stimulate you to think about the contributions of women in our society, “firsts,” or not. Thanks, J., for doing that for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.