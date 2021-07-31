I am bereft. My friends are dying at an alarming rate, and I miss them. I miss their wisdom, their caring and their strength. Most of all, I miss the fact of their presence here on this blue ball we call Earth.
Sharon Hastings and Caron Dunnivan were first to go. Both were kind and generous women who were dependable and always ready to help.
Sharon and I sat together on ballpark bleachers those many years ago and, together, cheered for our sons and their friends. Her smile and can-do nature made her special.
I knew Caron at church first and then as a sister caregiver of a family member with dementia. I wish I had remembered to ask for her recipe for Creole Sole. That’s the one she brought most often to church dinners.
Then, darn it, Kim Fisher passed from this world. I am certain that she was welcomed by angels and guided into Paradise. Her prolonged battle with complications of breast cancer somehow affected all of us who loved her. I knew Kim first as the “older” girl who protected our sons on the school bus on the days when neither Mildred nor Howard was driving. Later, I was lucky enough to be able to consider her a peer despite the difference in our ages.
Kim was a nurse in all ways that profession implies. She was observant and caring and knew what would help without pushing. She was honest and direct and there was no artifice in her being. I admired her increasingly as she demonstrated how to live while dying.
Katie McDougal followed Kim. Katie was a “farm girl,” a descendant of a very early area family and proud of those roots. Her interests were many. She often wrote about her dogs and her horses in her “Katie’s Korner” column for the Osawatomie Graphic. When she first encouraged me to begin this column, she laughed when I responded that we didn’t have animals or tales about them. She called often with questions about cemeteries and Native American history in this part of Kansas.
Then Deana Boedicker left us. She had been one of Walt’s high school classmates, and we were coworkers for a time. Her patience with our chronically mentally ill clients was never-ending, and she told it like it was. She, too, had family who were early settlers here.
Now, another complex but loyal friend is waiting her turn at Hospice House. Darn it, gals, enough is enough!
These are and were women who cherished faith and family. They were not self-seeking. Most were comfortable with getting older and able to appreciate life even when limited. They demonstrated maturity in that they were able to live in peace with what they could not change. They knew and incorporated the Serenity Prayer. They had seen much in their lives and were aware of the wonder of it all. They knew that we live in amazing times. They each taught me much.
Dear friends, all, thank you for the grace, support and caring that you showed to me and others. Thank you for your encouragement and wisdom about this journey we call life. Thank you most of all for being part of my own journey. I cherish my memories of you.
