Facilities are needed for our children to succeed.
One of the most utilized facilities for all sport activities is an indoor workout facility. An indoor facility can be utilized by all sports. Indoor athletic facilities are climate-controlled environments allowing everyone, from players to coaches to spectators, to enjoy the experience.
There are many benefits to having an indoor sports facility. Besides the opportunity to utilize the facility 24/7/365, the opportunities are limitless. Athletes can train year around without being subjected to extremely hot or cold weather conditions. These kind of facilities usually require a bond election.
It is difficult to pass bond elections. If there are needs for the local children, then why is it so difficult? A couple reasons are people do not want their taxes to be increased and taxpayers are leery of not being told the truth.
It is important for school districts to be honest with the public. Property owners want to know the truth. How much will their taxes increase and for how long.
Trust is important. If the community is transient, then the vast amount of community people will not know about previous bond elections. This will enable promises of yesteryear school boards to be forgotten.
When a district has an abundance of fund balance dollars and yet does not provide students with quality facilities, then one can only assume, the district is not appropriating tax dollars efficiently. The money from taxpayers is for the children, not the bank. Having an abundance of fund balance dollars is a sure indication a bond is not necessary.
It is important to be transparent with district facilities and finances. For instance, have you ever noticed some districts allow school board members to use facilities when other community members cannot? How about the use of the track, gymnasiums, athletic fields and even classrooms? These are some of the issues that promote distrust and abuse of power.
Many school board members are showered with gifts. Members are not to accept gifts over $75. In addition, travel expenditures to conferences and seminars get very messy at times. Many times, what was supposed to be a business trip becomes a miniature vacation. The initial travel secures the location only to allow the members to use the trip for personal vacation.
At a historic time in education, let us hold our elected officials to a high standard. Let us seek ways to create opportunities for our youth and be remindful of the things we promise. Our students need quality sports facilities and having an indoor workout facility is something everyone can use.
Thought for the week, “The trust of the innocent is the liar’s most useful tool.” Steven King
