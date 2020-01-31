European-American advocates of slavery and racist northerners enlisted science to justify slavery in the South and racial discrimination and segregation in the North before the Civil War.
After the Civil War, science was utilized to justify racial discrimination and segregation in both the North and South during reconstruction and even into the mid-20th century.
Ideally, scientific research is formulated to be objective, but in reality, scientific research is sometimes compromised to justify a particular perspective on an issue. The effort by European-American racists in the mid-19th century to even the mid-20th century to justify racism was a sad reality.
Racist European-Americans utilized medical and biological sciences as scientific evidence that enslaving African-Americans was warranted. This was due to their assertion that their biological and medical research proved that African-Americans were not fully human, but instead were actually highly developed primates that could be trained to work at manual labor and were intellectually incapable of complex intellectual reasoning.
In addition, European-Americans asserted that African-Americans were less sensitive to physical pain and had more physical stamina than European-Americans. When abolitionists like John Brown challenged the racist assertions of pro-slavery advocates, abolitionists were derided as insane radicals due to the perception by racists that science proved that slavery was justified due to the biological differences between African-Americans and European-Americans.
Racist European-Americans utilized the science to justify that African-Americans were not intellectually astute enough to learn to read and write and to deny them formal education and to keep them trapped in slavery. After the Civil War, it was used to keep them in defacto slavery as sharecroppers and as low-paid unskilled laborers.
When African-Americans had access to education, and the fallacious nature of the racist assertion that African-Americans were intellectually inferior to European-Americans became glaringly apparent, African-Americans who had become educated were dismissed as biological anomalies and not representative of the majority of African-Americans who were naturally intellectually inferior to European-Americans.
Racist European-Americans utilized the science-based justification that African-Americans were less sensitive to physical pain and had more physical stamina than European-Americans to justify meting out severe physical punishments such as whipping and other cruel punishments on African-Americans before and after the Civil War. They argued that the slaves needed the severe punishments due to their relative insensitivity to pain.
Racists justified the long hours of hard physical labor that African-Americans were forced to perform during slavery and after the Civil War as well. Racist European-Americans argued that African-Americans were best fit for hard manual labor and that was a valid reason to restrict them to unskilled manual labor. They were barred from working as skilled laborers in some cases, and completely barred from white collar occupations and leadership roles in American society.
Racist European-Americans used science as a means of social control to ensure that African-Americans would remain subject to the cultural, social, economic and political dominance of European-Americans in American society.
Thankfully, mainstream science has rejected this pseudoscientific abuse of biology and medical science. However, it behooves modern Americans to be on guard against attempts to harness science to justify the oppression of others.
