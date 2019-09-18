There hasn’t been much worth watching on television lately, so I have been spending extra time trying to find the answers to questions people have been asking.
So far, I don’t have any definite information and would be grateful for any input from others in the know.
The first issue seemed fairly straightforward. Which state hospital employee had worked there the longest? I know of three possible candidates for that honor in my own experience, but some research led to several others once in the running.
Back in the 1960s, Chief Housekeeper Ruth Schwartzkopf was honored after working there for 41 years, 8 months and 18 days. Grateful staff members presented her with a money tree at a farewell coffee. Another person honored after a “mere” 39 years was Hattie Thompson.
Miss Thompson retired from the sewing room in April 1963, but stated she had worked “just about every place in the hospital except the dairy barn.” She explained that in the past a person “never knew when you came to work in the morning just where you would be assigned. If dietary was short-handed, you worked in the kitchen and the sewing piled up.” She was given a decorative clock, a set of television trays and a bronze plaque in honor of her years of service.
I can relate to Hattie because one of the camisoles she made to restrain disturbed patients is displayed at the Osawatomie History and Depot Museum. It is made of heavy stitched thicknesses of muslin and is believed to be the only one still preserved.
More recent nominees for the longest tenure include probable winner Norma Stephens with 46 years, Donna Darner and Wes Cole, who, as Acting Superintendent, is still racking up the months. Which one of these is really the winner?
While you think about that, consider this question that I was asked just this week: “When was the Osawatomie Police Department established?”
My initial response was that it could have been in 1883 when the city was organized under state statute as a “city of the third class.” I promised to look further.
I haven’t yet found an answer, but I may be on the trail of something. Assistant Marshal Harry Torrey completed a census of Osawatomie back in 1860. That was the year of the great drought when fully one-third of the residents of Kansas Territory left to return to their original homes.
Still, Torry counted 304 people living here — 167 males and 137 females. Of those, 56 owned real estate and 47 had attended school within the year. Since a marshal was a peace officer, we can infer that the city had such a department. What we don’t know, though, was whether Torry was acting in a county or local capacity.
Obviously, there is more research to be done, and any help will be much appreciated.
A final question concerns the development of the Northland, that two-part 327 acres near the state hospital that was granted conditionally to the city of Osawatomie back in 2007 after several years of negotiations. The question is simply whether that agreement is still active. I don’t know.
As reported in the Aug. 8, 2007, edition of the Osawatomie Graphic, the city had to develop and obtain businesses on at least 40 percent of that land within 10 years and complete the development within 20 years. The estimated cost was over $18 million. The 10-year deadline has passed with only one business located in that area. 2027 is coming faster than we might like.
So, help, please! If you know or have any leads that can assist in responding accurately to these queries, we would all be thankful. As they say in the tabloids: “Inquiring minds want to know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.