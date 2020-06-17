Summer weather has been bearing down on us like a soggy 100-pound hot towel, with the exception of a slight reprieve a week ago when I thought a summer turn-around was going to stay.
I was certainly mistaken.
Summer isn’t officially here, and the sweat just keeps rolling and rolling.
One afternoon I was entertaining three of my grandchildren in the open garage making garden bricks stamped with a name or bejeweled with little baubles and whatnots.
It was extremely hot, no breeze, and a “sweatish” kind of day. I decided to wear an item of clothing that older, gray-haired, slightly overweight women should not wear in public.
A sports “top.”
I only walked in the shadows and tried to stay in the garage as much as possible so as to not sicken or nauseate neighbors.
~~~
I wanted to include in this column some fish stories. I like getting these stories.
I had some young fishermen contact me with big catches.
Skyler Smith II of Hillsdale, and recent graduate of Emporia State, was at Hillsdale Lake on the south side of the lake and caught a 20-pound, 12-ounce, 37-inch long flathead catfish. He used a goldfish to hook his leviathan of the deep waters of the lake. He planned to cut it into filets then smoke the steaks for a delicious meal.
Karter Hawkins, age 9, also caught a channel cat of at least 12 pounds. His father, Dusty Hawkins, said that Karter has been fishing all of his young life. Karter knows how to take the fish off the hook and, of course, eats what he catches.
The hooked fish looked about half of the young man’s size, but the smile on his face went on forever.
In their day’s catching they got eight blue cats and two channels.
Lincoln McIntire of Paola, a recent graduate of Holy Trinity Catholic School, was at a private pond where he normally catches weeds and sticks. But on this day his lucky catch was an enormous large mouthed bass.
~~~
My husband and I recently went to the Lake of the Ozarks. No, we were not some of the partying masses of people sitting shoulder-to-shoulder experiencing Covidity at establishments around the lake. Not my style.
We visited my husband’s brother and wife in their home on the lake.
We went for some essential and prolonged and necessary calmness and stress relief. It is what we both really needed.
For this type of tranquility, going during the week is the perfect time.
The weekends are full of throngs of boats and boaters in thongs playing their music at heightened levels that everyone in the cove and beyond can hear. That is NOT pleasant to me.
We drove the back roads to the lake, slowly meandering through hilltops and valleys and back and around and down...perfect for those who suffer from car sickness, as I do.
But, there was so much Ozark beauty to see.
Because their home is in a wooded area, the wildlife was at premium level. Deer, turkeys, plenty of shore birds, and eagles were available to enjoy.
With serenity surrounding us, our worries seemed to drain right into the water. We sat on the dock, fished and did a little boating.
Ah! Not in a big, serious boat, but in a rowboat.
Just getting away from the dock was no easy task. Granted, it takes some self-instruction in the science of how to row correctly. I surely did not want to crash into someone’s multi-million-dollar dock or souped-up cigar boat.
I went out with my pole and worms ready to get a whopper.
Zig-zagging across the cove was entertaining to the fish, I am sure, as well as other people watching this loon without feathers rowing about.
I was truly proud when I caught a small catfish.
I kept thinking that catfish have a pokey barb on it somewhere, and I did not want to tangle with it.
I talked to the fish the entire time. I told it I was going to free it, not to wiggle around too much, I wasn’t going to hurt him/her, and not to worry.
It started making that catfish sound, “crrreeeeeeek” which really freaks me out. I continued my quiet chat and conversation.
We regarded one another affectionately when our eyes met. The hook was out, and I held the catfish in my hands.
I slowly raised it to my lips to maybe give it a … you know. Honestly, I did think about it, but the slime factor came to mind.
I slowly let the catfish go saying, “Be careful out there, little friend.”
It swam away, but that moment really captured the essence of peace and tranquility and harmony. I felt renewed.
True story.
