With Thanksgiving behind us I am reluctant to cease being thankful. I have an entire list of outdoor things for which I show gratefulness, but I shan’t tire you with the WHOLE list.
I am so glad we have big, fluffy squirrels that entertain us in the yard with their shenanigans and acorn burying. Having five oak trees in our back and front yards, supplying a plethora of acorns, keeps the cute critters coming. One is black and the other red.
Interesting observation: ours will eat under the trees, but will cross the driveway to bury them. I am glad I have squirrels.
I am thankful that the grass is still green in some places… reminds me of spring. Oh, the recent raindrops have made some tiny little shoots of grass appear where there used to be none. That made me smile today.
I am thankful for the beautiful landscapes we have in Miami County and the stewards whose conscientiousness and concern keep them in pristine conditions with knowledge of conservation tactics and pure devotedness.
We all should be thankful for that!
~~~
I have been in contact with several hunters in the past few weeks. I had heard that the weather has been too warm. The deer have not been serious in their movements in a rutting season. Numerous trail cameras caught pictures of does and young ones gamboling and prancing and out having a good old time.
The big bucks were in hiding.
Casey Walters is my first hunter. She is a local woman who was out with her Horton Crossbow in a deer stand using her hunting skills to get a buck.
Walters was in Bourbon County on a private farm near Xenia and Mapleton.
“I was in a deer stand by 6:00 AM and by 6:30 two fawns showed up. They kept looking towards the northeast like company was coming,” she said.
Just a few minutes later she heard a deer grunting and wrestling with trees from the area in which the fawns had been staring. In just a short time, sure enough, out runs a doe with a nine-point buck in hot pursuit.
Walters’ heart was pounding.
“They both stopped about 35 yards out in which I grabbed the crossbow, lined up the correct marker on the target zone and shot.”
Walters heard the thud of the arrow and then looked southward to see the buck run off to the south into a tree line. All of the does and fawns followed into a meadow.
The buck was down and not moving, but Walters waited for about an hour so as not to spook it into running.
Ok… at this point I hope I have not lost some of my readers to the killing aspect of the story. I, myself, am not a hunter and have not experienced this segment of hunting. In fact, I was, and have been, impugning the pure thought of killing any animal (except fleas, ticks, flies, and chicken-killing raccoons).
I married a hunter who lived in the Flint Hills of Kansas. Everything they killed they ate, so I do understand the necessity of hunting and “culling the flock,” so to speak.
Now, please, continue reading for her thoughts about the after-kill: “I am glad he didn’t have to suffer. Before he went down I had tears in my eyes. It is definitely not easy taking one of God’s creatures and is why we harvested as much meat off of him as possible to eat.”
She said they cleaned the deer on the site. She was able to save the backstrap, which I have learned through the years is the best part. Walters was able to get 25 pounds of ground meat.
The buck had a cut under its left front leg which was infected so the meat around that could not be used.
It had a score of 129 and 1/8th.
Casey Walters plans to do a European Mount in which she hydro dips the head and leaves the 9-pointer antlers in its original color. She is working with her dad, Richard Walters, (and mom) making a homemade mount out of some old barn wood from their farm.
I interviewed a woman hunter, not trying to be biased or illiberal, for the column. I know there are many women and men hunters out there, but having contacts with them is a difficulty for me. Please contact me if you have a good story you would like to share.
I have much gratitude for my readers and hope you will continue to find my outdoor words something of an interest and favor.
I have been heeding the words of my previous column on getting outside to walk, behold and receive the sounds of nature. My dog takes me for a walk.
