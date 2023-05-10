Vincent Thorpe 01

The early settlers who came to this region came mainly from Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana Oregon, Illinois and also Missouri. Those from Missouri were eager to qualify and cast pro-slavery votes for statehood during this pre-Civil War time, even though Kansas was a free state.

Louisburg actually began as an 80-acre settlement around 1856. John W. Chaudoins, who was a cattle farmer, was the earliest known pioneer in the area.

Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.

