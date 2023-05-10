The early settlers who came to this region came mainly from Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana Oregon, Illinois and also Missouri. Those from Missouri were eager to qualify and cast pro-slavery votes for statehood during this pre-Civil War time, even though Kansas was a free state.
Louisburg actually began as an 80-acre settlement around 1856. John W. Chaudoins, who was a cattle farmer, was the earliest known pioneer in the area.
Many of the earlier pioneers were into farming because of the rich agricultural soil here. Also, the cheap land that the government offered for sale encouraged them, as well as the offers of free land under numerous homesteading acts.
In 1868, Colonel Charles Sims and David Perry paid $1,278 for the site that is now Louisburg. It was platted and surveyed by Randolf Boyd, who was a civil engineer, and they named it “St. Louis.” Miami County at that time was called Lykins County.
In 1871, the Missouri, Kansas and Texas (M.K.T or Katy) Railroad came to “Little St. Louis.” Confusion set in because of having two railroad shipping centers named St. Louis, so they decided to rename the town Louisburg.
With the railroad coming through Louisburg, it of course brought in more people, schools, legitimate business and also lawlessness. Jesse James and Cole Younger were here around that time. Being a shipping center also brought cowboys, cattle drives, gamblers, trappers and ruffians.
Louisburg became an incorporated city of the third class in 1882. It had a population of 400. They had city officials and police. There was a lumberyard, general store, hardware store, blacksmith, newspaper office, harness maker and six churches.
A drought started in 1889 and lasted six years. Some people decided to leave and not face the fluctuating land and cattle prices. Others stayed and fought through it.
Louisburg got its first automobile in 1902. The first paved roads came much later in 1921. The first switchboard was installed in 1914 during World War I. Electricity finally came in 1917. The Louisburg Gas Company was not established until 1925.
The KATY Railroad stopped passenger service to this area in 1919. This created an economic depression which lasted through the early 1920s. Another drought affected the area throughout the 1930s. Mother Nature continued to affect the farmers in the area.
The early residents of Louisburg fought through many hardships. Farming crisis, economic blows of railroad mergers and closing factories. All the while, still maintaining strong moral values.
The Miami County Historical Museum is in need of volunteers. If you have some time you want to fill, we may be able to help you out. Please call 294-4940 for more information. Our next regular monthly meeting is 4 p.m. May 10. All are welcome.
Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.
