It has been a difficult week. Too many people that I hold dear are suffering from illness and other losses. All that has taken a toll on my normally good spirits. I need to find something that I can smile about.
I did smile a lot when one of the grandkid’s hen ducks hatched out all 16 of the eggs in her clutch. Just think about one mama duck surrounded by 16 fuzz balls and try not to smile or, at least, shake your head. It almost makes me want to dare the four-hour drive to go see them. Almost, I said.
So, here I am, duckless and wanting to be amused or otherwise distracted from painful thoughts. Then I learned that Auten Pharmacy has just stocked a line of children’s books and gifts. Among those are the “Little Golden Books” that I used to read to our boys and then to the grands. With their shiny cardboard covers and their gold-foil spines, Golden Books were pretty much unforgettable because of the stories they told and the lessons they taught.
Those lessons have been cleverly captured by Diane Muldrow in her “Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book.” Her title, a bit derivative of the “learned in kindergarten” list, called to me. The cover promised that, yes, as a grown-up now, I could still benefit from the contents. So, here’s an attempt to promote some smiling during hard times.
The very first sentence caught my attention: “Is your life starting to feel like a circus?” The answer is “yes.” There are multiple rings of activity going on, and I am the only ringmaster. I was eager for the lesson, and it was simply, “Don’t panic. Today’s a new day.”
The book continues with advice for coping. The images on each page are copied from the original books so it appears that longtime friends — pokey puppies and saggy baggy elephants — are providing the suggestions.
So, here goes with sample LGB wisdom and what “we need to know.”
“Get dressed first thing. Have some pancakes. Get some exercise every day. Frolic. Daydream. Go on a joy ride. Stargaze. Stroll. Bird watch. Treat yourself. Go on a picnic and make music a part of your life. Be a hugger. Turn off the TV from time to time and crack open a book.
“Use your imagination. Look up and savor the seasons as they roll around. Stay curious. Learn something new. Dare to explore. Express yourself. Try a new look. Just don’t go overboard. Keep in touch. Hang out. Steer clear of shady characters. Be discriminating. Choose your companions wisely. Dress up and go dancing — any kind of dancing. Make something from nothing. Sing even if you can’t hold a tune. Learn to cook and clean. Make a budget and stick to it.
“Cultivate contentment. Take a mental health day now and then. Give in to a good cry. You’ll feel better afterward. Get plenty of sleep. Let your children know you love them. Work hard. Play hard, but not too hard. Do no harm. Believe in Santa Claus and in love at first sight. Most of all, believe that your ship will come in. As long as you do, your life will be golden.”
Maybe it won’t be pure gold, but it will be brighter. Thanks, Auten, for adding a needed source of memories and fun for all of us. You and Muldrow made me smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.