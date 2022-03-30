By the time you read this in your favorite chair, at the breakfast table, or on your cushy sofa, the weather will have changed for the warmer and a more tolerable spring day.
At the present, as I sit before you with slow typing fingers, I am dulled by what feels like the dreary days of February.
We haven’t seen the REAL sun spreading its fervent fingers of warmth down on us. Nor have we had a devout nod of spring weather.
It is the “ify” season. What IF it freezes again? What IF it ices or sleets or buries us in snow?
The “ify” season is upon us.
~~~
There are some brave outdoor souls, though. The willow trees are one of the first to allow their glimmer of green leaves to break into the monotonous days. Red oaks have burst upon the scene also.
I have two silver maples in my front yard. One is in bloom and dropping red left-over parts on my deck, the other remains in defiance. Last year they both bloomed at the same time and were zapped by ice.
Check out the west side of Ursuline Academy’s property to find some trees in beautiful white blooms. They are so pretty! (In my eyes and heart Ursuline Academy will always be Ursuline Academy.)
~~~
If you listen carefully, the spring peepers, which are in reality small versions of tree frogs, are calling for mates… really it’s the guys calling for a gal frog.
I have also heard the killdeer, a long-legged ground bird, calling to each other to communicate their springtime existence.
They are the true harbingers of spring to me.
~~~
So how does your garden grow? I hope they are sprouting well. Please keep me informed of what is cultivating in your gardens. My email address is at the end of this column.
I haven’t planted anything yet. Last year, I proudly planted some potatoes so I could actually say I was a “big time” gardener. Because I believe that anyone who plants in the middle of March has to be a REAL gardener of immense importance.
Well, my potatoes did not produce well, and most were riddled with ants.
Some flowers have arrived bringing smiles and hopefulness along the way. I have succulents popping through the soil, onions, and rhubarb.
If you recall, I planted 80 strawberry plants last year in a long, raised bed.
You will be happy to know that they are returning favor and showing through the winter straw. Oh joy and jubilation!!! I can hardly wait for a kazillion little red berries.
Some of my raised-beds have been relandscaped by my small, newly acquired herd of chickens…Rhode Island reds to be exact.
Earlier in winter the lovely soil I had so delicately placed in each bed became a fluffing zone for my new “pets” (one of which has cruelly attacked me three times for no known reason… you lousy rooster).
I thought their feather dusting was cute at first, but now I realize that I won’t be able to plant anything if they intend to continue. I am trying to devise some sort of agreement or treaty with them. I will keep you posted.
~~~
I have found a great-horned owls’ nest. The “horns,” really feathers, have been easy to detect at sun down. Both the male and female owls are around the nest, which is an abandoned nest of a hawk. (The hawk moved its home around the corner and down the street.)
I read that the two birds will become life-long mates, monogamous, if they survive injuries from cars and trucks and illnesses. They can live about 20 years in the wild.
Owls have very keen eyesight and hearing but are not the smartest birds on the block. About two-thirds of their brains is used for sensory survival and the last third for anything else. Maybe it’s like, “What was yesterday’s lunch?” or “Who was that other owl in the neighborhood?”
I do jest. Just, be on the lookout for all birds of prey these days, OK?
~~~
Do you remember my column about fancy toilet paper being made from the wood-pulp of virgin forests in Canada’s boreal forests, which are huge and very, very old trees that take hundreds of years to grow?
Well, Proctor & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, and Georgia-Pacific all use these trees with no added recycled paper, according to “The Columbian,” a Canadian newspaper.
They also claim to be planting 3.5 million trees in “forests in need.” I am overjoyed and appreciative in them planting more trees, which will help with our disparaging climate change issues.
My point of contention is the trees being planted are NOT the same as those trees being removed.
The “toilet paper trees” being destroyed are 100 to 200 years old. I would consider them irreplaceable… in my lifetime for sure.
It comes down to choices. Do you want fancy paper made from old growth forests and chlorine (and other chemicals to whiten paper)? The consumer is the one who invariably makes the decision.
It is Earth Month with Earth Day coming on the 22nd. Make a plan to do something positive for the planet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.