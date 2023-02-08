Did you notice all the new college signees last week? It seems like colleges are signing taller players.
It is not unusual to see 6’6” and taller linemen, as well as receivers 6’4” and taller. How about the 6’0” linemen and the 5’8” receivers? Are they too short nowadays to be great players? I don’t think so. I believe talent is more important than height.
Do you remember the story about the little red fire engine? The little train, along with all the bigger trains, are trying to climb up the mountain. The little red fire engine repeatedly says “I think I can.” As it neared the top of the grade, which discouraged the larger engines, it went more slowly.
However, it would not give up and kept saying “I–think–I–can, I–think–I–can.” It finally reached the top by drawing on bravery and then went on down the grade, congratulating itself by saying “I knew I could, I knew I could.”
This little engine knew the power of believing. That, in a nutshell, speaks for some of the best football players I have ever coached. Maybe some of the players were small in stature, but they were big at heart.
One of my great players was William Fields. He went on to star at the University of Houston and played in the CFL for many years. He was a 5’8” cornerback.
I will give you another great example that size does not tell the whole story. Let me tell you about a former great NBA players’ son. Billy Reid played for the Golden State Warriors in the 1980s. It would not surprise most people that his son also excelled in basketball.
What people did not know was when his son Malcolm was born, doctors said he would never walk. He was born bow-legged, and his hips were out of alignment. The doctors looked at x-rays and said he would never put one foot in front of the other.
Billy Reid told the doctors they believed in God and believed in him as a doctor. Billy said Malcolm will not only walk but will someday play basketball. No one believed this would happen besides Billy and his wife.
Billy’s son, Malcolm, became the starting point guard and co-captain for the defending state champion St. Stanislaus High School. Malcolm was a speedster armed with a deadly crossover dribble and had tremendous court vision. However, Malcolm was only 4’9.”
Folks, 4’9” is short for junior high basketball, much less high school. Malcolm played like his was over 6’0.” He was tenacious and had the greatest asset players can have. He had heart.
How do we improve performance? How can we bridge the gap between emotions and motivation? How do we improve our performance?
Research data shows efficacy beliefs indirectly affect our motivation and level of engagement in activities. Our self-esteem (beliefs) influences our emotional state of mind. Believing in our abilities is very important for personal development and personal advancement.
Billy consistently told his son he believed in him and how good he could be if he worked hard. Malcom worked extremely hard. This information is important for coaches, teachers, and anyone else in leadership positions who are trying to spark enthusiasm in the people they are influencing.
Thought for the week, “Believe in yourself. Have faith in your abilities. Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers, you cannot be successful or happy.” — Norman Vincent Peale
Jack Welch grew up in Osawatomie. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.