JACK WELCH From the Bleachers

Did you notice all the new college signees last week? It seems like colleges are signing taller players.

It is not unusual to see 6’6” and taller linemen, as well as receivers 6’4” and taller. How about the 6’0” linemen and the 5’8” receivers? Are they too short nowadays to be great players? I don’t think so. I believe talent is more important than height.

Jack Welch grew up in Osawatomie. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.

