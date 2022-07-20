The thermometers are soaring!
For my old body these temperatures are not enjoyable at all! I spend many days holed-up in my house going outside only when forced. The fervid days lead into sultry evenings with NO relief in sight.
I am not sure whether these long days of torrid summer heat are going to be the new given temperatures due to global warming. It is a wonder and a worry.
I would not want to live in the boiling Texas or Arizona heat. Forget it! They have had the hottest May and June on record, according to the “San Antonio Report.”
I was in Texas back in June and I really believe it. I almost melted into a big puddle while walking across a street. It was almost unbearable.
The Texas State Climatologist, John Nielsen-Gammon, stated that there are three reasons for all the heat: low moisture in the soil, dry weather patterns moving in from Central Mexico’s urban areas, and climate change.
Experts say that La Nina is also pushing their temperatures to triple digit heat.
My fear is that fires will terrorize the plains later this summer after having had all this heat.
~~~
I want to share a big fish story. There aren’t many people who contact me with fishing stories, hunting adventures, or outdoor tales. But this time I have one for you.
Asher Emley is the son of Cory Emley and grandson of Ken Emley, former principal for Paola USD 368. Asher is also the grandson of the late Larry McGee, USD 368 principal and the writer of “Fibber’s Closet” for the Miami County Republic, and Patti McGee, in whose pond Asher caught a whopper bass.
Last week, Asher, who is 12 years old, caught the big fish on a purple plastic worm. It was a smart fish and a fighter. It took the purple worm and line and wound it around and around the poles in the dock.
Asher was so worried he was going to lose it. Luckily, he had a big net and swooped the fish in. He then unwound the line with the fish enclosed in the net.
The largemouth bass weighed 5 pounds, measured 16 inches long and had a girth of 11 inches. I’d say, that is a great fish, Asher.
When Asher got his catch out of the net he yelled, “We’re going to mount this one!” You see, his dad caught a 3-pound crappie from the same farm pond in 1987 and had it mounted. His sister, Lola, caught a 6-pound bass several years ago, and it is mounted and hangs in her father’s office.
Patti McGee explained that her husband, Larry, loved to fish and taught his grandchildren a lot of skills and maneuvers of the genius of fishing in a farm pond. The pond is about 40 to 50 years old and is filled with some mighty big fish.
The McGees always practiced the process of “catch and release” and saw many fish pass through their hands. If you have ever been farm pond fishing, you know that before you catch the big fish, you practice catching many itty-bitty fish over and over again through the years.
Larry played a big hand in removing those little ones for another day. The McGees had a very large bass that had been caught many times over many years. After a while, the fish earned the name of “Charlie.”
Asher was fishing just the other day and lost a humongous one. He said it was due to the 12-pound test line on his pole. His dad replaced the pole with a larger pound test line for some future BIG catches.
~~~
If you have spent any amount of time driving Highway 68 and its jumble of dirt piles, rocks and barricades, you will notice significant changes in the roadway and countryside. I need to get a map to see the exact movements of the original highway to the future four-lane.
Right now it is a mess, in my eyes. The animals living in these parts will never be the same. I’m not sure if any respect for their lives is taken into account.
Several waterways flow adjacent to the highway. Animals, large and small, want to get to the water. Crossing two lanes is bad, but now crossing four lanes is double the trouble.
Driving through this new barrier for wildlife, I have noticed several road kills where the animal obviously could not get over or through the concrete barriers.
One evening, as I was driving safely at the assigned 55 miles per hour limit, I noticed a quail standing alongside the highway. Looking closer, it was a female with a large baby flock of followers. The young ones were so cute and tiny.
I braked, slowed, and did a slight swerve into the other lane of NO traffic. The fellow following me also slowed, luckily.
The mother bird headed back into the grassy undergrowth with her little ones. I couldn’t stop there. I could just hope that they all made it happily back with their mom.
I am concerned with the large expanse of roadway being built and what effects it may have upon animal populations coming through near or by. I am concerned about the livelihood of the “old” ponds adjacent to the roads and if they shall survive.
Time will tell for all.
