For Christmas, Disney+ is going to stream the original Walt Disney 1937 production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” What a treat for young and old alike.
Today, we expect animated films to be in color and its characters to do far more than walk, talk and sing. And to be full-length films, e.g. “Finding Nemo.” But in the 1930s, animated films were not in color, not full-length, and animated characters didn’t realistically walk, talk and sing! Not until “Snow White.”
The making of “Snow White” took three demanding years (1934 –1937). Each frame of the story had to be hand painted. Every eye brow, every strand of hair, every everything was painted one small film cell at a time.
To make the film, Disney needed 1.5 million dollars. A heck-of-a-lot of money in 1934. In fact, in 1934 America was in the throes of the “Great Depression.” Millions of Americans could find no jobs, had lost their homes and many lived in tent-cities.
However, Disney was on a mission: to bring some joy to American families through his film “Snow White.” He sold pretty much all personal properties he owned except his home. With the backing of that money, he was able to secure a loan for the remaining funds. Newspapers touted his efforts as “Disney’s Folly.”
“Snow White” premiered in Hollywood on Dec. 21, 1937. At the end of the film, the audience gave him a standing ovation. Two months later, the film was released throughout the U.S.
“Disney’s Folly” garnered $8 million within its first few months. A sum equal to almost $147 million today.
