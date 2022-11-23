Historic knowledge is a valuable aid in daily life. A study of the past can offer lessons that can aid individuals in the present by offering positive and negative choices by individuals from the past that can guide individuals in making positive choices and avoiding negative choices in the present.
The most effective way to study history is to engage in a deep study of history to learn patterns of choices throughout different historical eras that have yielded patterns of positive or negative ramifications in order to make positive or negative choices in daily life.
For instance, one of the patterns that is common throughout all of human history is that when one individual is given absolute power, they choose to abuse their power.
From the ancient Sumerians to modern dictators, individuals with absolute power in virtually any situation have ultimately chosen to abuse their power for selfish ends.
A study of history reveals that it is a positive choice to ensure that elected representatives of the governed have checks and balances on their power as the United States Constitution directs to prevent any one person from having absolute power in the United States government.
One of the objections to studying history is based on economic materialism, that studying history does not aid an individual in making money.
History does help an individual in making a good living, as it offers individuals lessons in what is effective in relationships with others and in common business choices and practices.
An understanding of the positive and negative outcomes of certain business practices throughout history offers an individual a road map to business and career success by instructing an individual on what constitutes a profitable versus an unprofitable course in a business or career choice.
An understanding of the historical record of the realities of the past that a particular demographic group have lived through offers an individual a guide to having positive relationships and avoiding having negative relationships with customers, coworkers, employers and employees in a business environment.
“Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” which is true if individuals fail to study history and learn from choices in the past that commonly yield negative ramifications.
However, it is not a negative trait to learn about historical choices from the past that have commonly had positive ramifications and implement them in the present and future.
In that case, repeating history is a positive choice, as it will have a positive impact on individuals in the present day and in the future.
Historical inquiry is a vital part of learning, not only in schools, but in daily life.
Individuals can learn how to prosper in every aspect of their lives by studying the past and avoiding what has repeatedly had negative results and employing what has had positive results in the past.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.