Historic knowledge is a valuable aid in daily life. A study of the past can offer lessons that can aid individuals in the present by offering positive and negative choices by individuals from the past that can guide individuals in making positive choices and avoiding negative choices in the present.

The most effective way to study history is to engage in a deep study of history to learn patterns of choices throughout different historical eras that have yielded patterns of positive or negative ramifications in order to make positive or negative choices in daily life.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

