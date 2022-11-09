Sojourner Truth was an African-American woman who was freed from being enslaved in 1826 and became an early activist in the abolitionist movement.

In May of 1851, she delivered a speech at the Women’s Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio, that addressed not only the abolitionist cause, but women’s civil rights as well. She stated “Well, children, where is there so much racket there must be something out of kilter. I thing that ‘twixt the negroes of the South and the women at the North, all talking about rights, the white men will be in a fix pretty soon. But what’s all this here talking about?”

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

