Sojourner Truth was an African-American woman who was freed from being enslaved in 1826 and became an early activist in the abolitionist movement.
In May of 1851, she delivered a speech at the Women’s Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio, that addressed not only the abolitionist cause, but women’s civil rights as well. She stated “Well, children, where is there so much racket there must be something out of kilter. I thing that ‘twixt the negroes of the South and the women at the North, all talking about rights, the white men will be in a fix pretty soon. But what’s all this here talking about?”
Sojourner Truth then assailed the sexist idea that women were weak and helpless, stating “That man over there says that women need to be helped into carriages and lifted over ditches, and have the best places everywhere. Nobody ever helps me into carriages, or over mud puddles, or gives me any best place! And ain’t I a woman? Look at me! Look at my arm! I have ploughed and planted, and gathered into barns, and no man could head me! And I could get it — and bear the lash as well! And ain’t I am woman?”
Sojourner Truth then addressed the sexist idea that women did not deserve equal civil rights as men, stating “Then they talk about this thing in the head; what’s this they call it? [member of audience whispers “Intellect] That’s it honey. What’s got to do with women’s rights or negroes‘ rights? If my cup won’t hold but a pint, and yours holds a quart, wouldn’t you be mean to not to let me have my little half measure full?”
Sojourner Truth then addressed men who argued that patriarchy was Biblically ordained in American Culture, by stating “Then that little man in black there, he says women can’t have as much rights as men, cause Christ wasn’t a woman! Where did your Christ come from? From God and a woman! Man had nothing to do with him. If the first woman God ever made was strong enough to turn the world upside down all alone, these women together ought to be able to turn it back, and get it right side up again! And now they is asking to do it, the men better let them!”
Sojourner Truth was a strong African-American woman who risked her life by standing up for both African-American and women’s civil rights, and she paved the way for civil rights activists to fight for equal civil rights for all Americans in the future.
She had the courage of her convictions that inspired others to work to ensure that all Americans have equal civil rights, and her example still inspires civil rights activists in the present day.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
