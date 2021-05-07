I was reunited with an old friend last week. The reunion had not been planned. Instead, it was quite accidental, prompted by a rule in our house.
If/when we bring in something new, we have to get rid of something else. We’ve found that’s the best way for us to avoid too much “stuff” in our lives.
The Osawatomie Library had a book sale, and I took advantage of it to stock up on Dick Francis, James Lee Burke and Robert Parker novels. Therefore, according to the “rule,” I had to purge things we already owned. I started with some of the books on our shelves. Pickings were limited since I had recently sent extras to Operation Paperback — books for the troops and veterans. I had to really consider whether I wanted others to go.
When I came across that old friend, Margaret Hill McCarter’s “A Wall of Men,” I knew it had to stay. I also knew that I would read it again (and again and ...) I immediately moved it to a more prominent place so it would not be forgotten again.
I hope you know that book for its story is a local one. “A Wall of Men” is a tale of Bleeding Kansas and the subsequent Civil War. It is the second of three McCarter books called “The Kansas Trilogy.” The first, “The Price of the Prairie,” recounts events in the lives of Kansas pioneers, especially the Indian Wars and the Battle of the Arickaree in the northwestern part of the state.
“Wall” is the story of those men and women who formed a wall against slavery and, for 10 years — the eras of territorial conflict and national travail — remained constant in their efforts. “Winning the Wilderness” describes the development of this blood-stained land into prosperous farming country.
All are more than 100 years old and all are fiction based on actual fact. Each provides a history lesson. While the epic scope of “Wilderness” made it a critical favorite, I prefer “Wall of Men.” It is a rousing tale of a bitter time, set in the Vinland Valley, only 30-some miles away. It is a romance as well, in the tradition of the 1912 time in which it was written.
This book shows that life was hard and made more treacherous by basic differences in a core belief — free or slave? The answer one gave to the question “how do you stand on the goose?” (for or against slavery?) could determine the fate of one’s self, family and property. That is the setting for this story.
John Brown appears and explains the book’s title, speaking of the men who would stand between Kansas and slavery and build into that state “the eternal light of human liberty.” The story is not his. It is the tale of young Elliot Darrow, a Quaker believing in the gospel of peace as he matures through the events of Kansas Territory, the Battle of Cold Harbor and the horrors of Andersonville prison before returning home.
The plot is complex but starts gradually and the reader knows throughout that this Kansas novel is drawn from actual stirring and remarkable events.
McCarter was the first woman to incorporate battle scenes into her work. Her accounts of the Pottawatomie Massacre, Quantrill’s raid on Lawrence and the conflict at Cold Harbor are vivid and realistic. She herself was also a Quaker, transplanted from Indiana to Topeka, where she taught English at Topeka High School before her marriage. The author of 15 books, including seven novels, she is remembered in Shawnee County for her civic activities as well as for her writing.
I will continue to honor her on Hays Hill by keeping our copies of her books, certainly that of “A Wall of Men.” Oh, yes, I wound up discarding some catalogs and old notebooks, observing the “rule” but keeping a proven friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.