When the final buzzer went off, the coach and team lost another game. No one is upset because this football program has a history of losing. Very seldom do they win a game, and even less do they have a winning season.
Sometimes just winning a game is a minor miracle. After taking a downtrodden program’s head coaching job, I asked the superintendent what would be considered a great season. He told me if we won two games that would be good, and three games would be unbelievable. Fortunately, we had a winning season in the first year with a 5-3-1 record.
Some of the best coaches never have winning records. Why is this? Is it because they are not qualified? Do they know how to build a winner? Although these are legitimate questions, many times, the program structure, and talent are not in place to produce a winning program. Consequently, coaches in these situations have a string of losing records.
Getting a head job is difficult. Winning programs usually hire from within or attract proven winners. It is hard for an unproven coach to get a head job. Consequently, they take a downtrodden program. The competition for the job is not very keen, and, luckily, they convince the selection committee they are not wise enough to turn the job down.
After taking the job, they get stuck. A losing year happens, and the cycle continues. The community does not demand excellence, and district administration does not provide structure conducive for building a winner. Every once in a blue moon the district is fortunate enough to land an extraordinary coach and produce a successful program. Usually, as soon as they depart the old losing cycle resumes.
Legendary high school coach Todd Dodge had a 23-36 record with his first three coaching jobs. Then he became one of the winningest coaches in Texas history after he landed the Southlake Carrol and Westlake head coaching jobs. On the other hand, his son Riley began his head coaching career at Southlake Carrol, and in five seasons currently has a 58-6 record.
Unsuccessful programs hire unproven coaches because very seldom do winning-record coaches apply. If the structure is in place for a successful program and the new coach can get participation from talented students in school, then success is in the making. Seldom do these programs sustain long-term growth if the structure is not provided.
However, successful programs will not condone inept coaches and losing. They expect and demand success. The hiring process for these jobs are detailed and well thought out.
Thought for the week, “Success is what you do with what you’ve got.” Woody Hayes
Jack Welch grew up in Osawatomie. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
