 Jack Welch

When the final buzzer went off, the coach and team lost another game. No one is upset because this football program has a history of losing. Very seldom do they win a game, and even less do they have a winning season.

Sometimes just winning a game is a minor miracle. After taking a downtrodden program’s head coaching job, I asked the superintendent what would be considered a great season. He told me if we won two games that would be good, and three games would be unbelievable. Fortunately, we had a winning season in the first year with a 5-3-1 record.

Jack Welch grew up in Osawatomie. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.

