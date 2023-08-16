What happens when a head coach loses some top assistants? Does the school board want to decide how the head coach should pick replacements because they have hidden agendas? If the head coach has been successful, then I would think they understand he knows what he is doing. The same holds true in picking his starting players.
If the coach picks the wrong coaches and does not choose starters correctly, results will be apparent. Otherwise, I believe school boards have no business in making these decisions. If they try to, then they will lose great head coaches.
A few years ago in Mineral Wells, nine players quit the football team because the head coach decided his son would be the starting quarterback. Along with parents, these nine players went to the school board meeting expressing their dissatisfaction with the decision. After a week of turmoil, the coach rescinded his decision. Of course, the players rejoined the team.
This was the head coach’s first year coaching in Mineral Wells. Was his son the best player for the position or was the other player? The returning players did not feel like there had been adequate time to determine this answer, and, thus, they quit because of their displeasure.
Players were mainly upset because they believed there had not been enough time given for competition. These returning players wanted to decide how much time was enough in making a solid decision. What was the coach thinking? How did he come about this decision? Was it that he wanted his son to be the quarterback only or did he see enough of the other player compared to his son during the summer months to make a logical decision?
Starting running back Johnny Morales told the Mineral Wells school board there had never been a fair chance given to compete for the job. Morales insisted the two players should be allowed to compete equally for the position. Does this set a precedent for all positions to be reviewed by a player panel to see if the coaches give adequate time to make decisions for starters and backups? When players and school boards start deciding whom will start or head coaches choose as their staff, then problems might be continual.
On Morales’ behalf, along with the other eight players demanding more time to be given in deciding the starter, he was quoted saying the team wanted players to have a chance to compete. Obviously, the coach saw both players throw and run during the summer months. He made his decision based on years of evaluating talent.
On any decision a coach makes, there will be some people that disagree. Time will prove if a coach is a good decision maker. Has hiring of coaches and choosing starters been productive?
I have witnessed time and time again where head coaches have made excellent hires. Look at where former coaches on his or her staff have relocated. Look at the results of the teams the staff has produced.
Some players will quit over a coaches’ decisions. Others will battle and try to prove their worth. Either way, I encourage coaches to do the right thing, be transparent and honest in making these decisions. You cannot appease everyone, so do your best and let the chips fall where they may.
Thought for the week, “Have the courage to say no. Have the courage to face the truth. Do the right thing because it is right. These are the magic keys to living your life with integrity.” — W. Clement Stone
Jack Welch grew up in Osawatomie. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.