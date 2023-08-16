Jack Welch

JACK WELCH From the Bleachers

What happens when a head coach loses some top assistants? Does the school board want to decide how the head coach should pick replacements because they have hidden agendas? If the head coach has been successful, then I would think they understand he knows what he is doing. The same holds true in picking his starting players.

If the coach picks the wrong coaches and does not choose starters correctly, results will be apparent. Otherwise, I believe school boards have no business in making these decisions. If they try to, then they will lose great head coaches.

Jack Welch grew up in Osawatomie. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.

