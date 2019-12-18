It is odd to spend Christmas under the duress of sweltering heat. It is odder still to trudge through sand on Christmas Day instead of snow. Such are the conditions of a Namibian Christmas.
Walvis Bay is situated about halfway down Namibia’s Pacific coast. It is known for its flamingos.
My wife and I spent Christmas here in 2017. We rose on Christmas morning and had breakfast with our hosts, an older couple who were the descendants of two German families that had colonized the area. The wife ran an art studio and the husband was a retired mariner.
We told them about our families, where we’re from and about the trip we’d had thus far. They told us about local life and the lingering effects of apartheid before sharing with us a list of things that we could do on Christmas Day in Walvis Bay.
Sand dunes, salt mines and bird watching were the options that allured us most. There was also a uranium mine up the road, but that didn’t sound like an activity in line with the Christmas spirit.
We were tired after spending a week traversing the country. We had visited a tribe of the subsistence Hemba people and had witnessed them worshipping their ancestral spirits. We had ridden in the back of a pickup truck with a man who was flinging hefty chunks of zebra meat out to a group of cheetahs that were prowling in the dust behind us.
We had almost had a horrific accident after swerving to miss a warthog. We had sand in our shoes, in our hair and in all of our belongings. We were ready for a break. We opted for a relaxing day of bird watching.
Walvis Bay is a bird watcher’s paradise. I can’t say that I was much of a birder myself until our experience here. Now I get it. Cape teals, terns, chestnut banded plovers; great white pelicans, grebes, goshawks and flamingos galore. The names themselves are thrilling.
We pulled into the Walvis Bay lagoon and saw a horizon painted pink with greater and lesser flamingos. An estimated 40,000 of them. Some were strutting, many were pruning. Some were fighting, others were lowering their heads into the shallow water to feed. We watched a few take off in majestic flight. It was the perfect Christmas Day activity.
The lagoon lay within a bay partitioned off from the ocean by a prolonged barrier of sand. The sand was very white, unlike the rest of Namibia, most of which is covered with sands of orange and red and grey. We walked northward up the bay to a wooden pier that was home to one of Walvis Bay’s best restaurants. We had our Christmas dinner there, above the crashing waves.
We sat at a table with a window that had a good view of the sunset. My wife ordered oysters. I ordered steak. There were many other families around us celebrating Christmas. The restaurant was pleasant and somewhat rowdy. American music was playing in the background, as often is the case in bars and restaurants the world over.
When the sun began to set, the restaurant became enveloped in a cloak of silence as a lone flamingo skimmed low across the cresting waves. All we could see was its silhouette. It was a fitting end to a flamingo-centric day.
We returned well fed to our Namibian guesthouse, another Christmas come and gone. Our hosts — the artist and the seafarer — were having dinner with their family. We didn’t bother them.
We went upstairs and dialed our own families to wish them a Merry Christmas. We told them about our safari in Etosha Park, about the perils of driving in such remote terrain and about the tens of thousands of flamingos we’d seen that day in Walvis Bay.
Our families were eager to hear of our adventures. We were eager too, to hear how Christmas was unfolding on the home front.
Namibia is a far-flung country. We knew that we would likely never come this way again. We took it for what it is. We drank it in. We had an unforgettable Christmas.
I suspect our Christmas this year in Miami County will be a great adventure all the same, but I’m not counting on seeing any flamingos. Then again, who knows? The world is full of surprises.
