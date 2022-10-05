The spirits of individuals who have passed on are still with us in our daily lives in the form of their cultural influence and in how we benefit from their work in our lives and in the collective lives of the community today.
We are building the present and the future on the foundation that the people of the past constructed, and it is vital to learn lessons from the positive and negative ramifications of their actions and retain and implement the positive actions and ramifications of the people of the past and avoid the choices of the people of the past that had negative ramifications.
Closing our eyes to the negative actions of the people of the past because of an individual’s emotional or ideological discomfort does not make the negative history of the people of the past disappear, it still exists.
Working to deny the existence of emotionally or culturally disturbing history is dangerous due to the reality that negative actions and ideas of the past will resurface in the present or future if they are not remembered and avoided in the present or the future.
Negative actions and ideas such as racial segregation in all forms can and will reassert themselves if individuals in the present day and in the future do not study history and remember the injustice and harm that negative actions and ideas did to all individuals involved.
Closing our eyes to the positive ramifications of the actions and ideas of the past is also dangerous because the positive actions of the people of the past teach individuals lessons that shine a light from the past into the present and the future that can guide individuals toward positive ramifications in their daily lives.
Merely because an action or idea is an old idea does not automatically make it a bad action or idea. If an idea or action has had positive ramifications for multiple generations in the past, those ideas and actions are certainly worthy of study so that individuals can implement them in the present and into the future.
The difficult reality is that the choices of actions and ideas of the people from the past are a mix of positive and negative, which creates a challenge when studying history and working to discern which actions and ideas of the individuals of the past to avoid repeating or to emulate in the present and pass on to the future.
One answer is to excise anyone who held to certain negative ideas, totally ignoring all of their positive ideas and actions, an approach which creates a complete erasure of history itself because no historical individual was perfect.
Another approach is to accept that the people of the past held differing ideas and engaged in actions that modern individuals should both emulate and avoid, accepting that the individuals of the past, like us, were imperfect and flawed.
The choice of what approach to take in when studying the ideas and actions of the past is up to each individual.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.