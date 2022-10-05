The spirits of individuals who have passed on are still with us in our daily lives in the form of their cultural influence and in how we benefit from their work in our lives and in the collective lives of the community today.

We are building the present and the future on the foundation that the people of the past constructed, and it is vital to learn lessons from the positive and negative ramifications of their actions and retain and implement the positive actions and ramifications of the people of the past and avoid the choices of the people of the past that had negative ramifications.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos