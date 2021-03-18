There is nothing quite like seeing a good softball or baseball game. Baseball is called America’s pastime sport. With softball and baseball seasons in full swing, I must take a step back and give credit to some of the greatest players of all time.
Who do you think of when asked who were the greatest ball players of all-time? Names such as Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig, Jackie Robinson, Lou Brock, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Pete Rose are only a sample of the limitless number you might hear.
Take a strong look at this or any other list. What you will find is there is nothing separating these great ball players because of their bond. They are all part of the game’s greatness. There is not a barrier of color, age, or personality.
If men can play ball together then why can’t we live peacefully together? Why are there race relation conflicts? Why can’t the rest of the world live together in peace?
I certainly do not have all the answers, but I believe participants in sports consider each other brothers because of the love of the game. The game binds one player to another. Players hug, cheer, cry and laugh together because they have a bond.
It was not always this way. In the beginning, there were white and black baseball leagues. It took pioneers to break the barriers down. Once the barriers were broken, then the game took over. Men played and strived for victory together as one.
Jackie Robinson is credited with being the person to break the color barrier in baseball. His first game in the major leagues was April 15, 1947. MLB players wear Jackie’s number, 42, on April 15 every season to signify the impact Jackie brought, not only to baseball, but the world on race relations.
Jackie understood the magnitude and the moment of what was happening during his time of playing ball. Reporter Branch Richey interviewed him when he was being elevated to the Dodgers’ organization. Rickey told him he should not respond when there was racial abuse. Jackie asked him if he was looking for someone who was afraid to fight back? Rickey told him he was looking for someone who had guts enough to not fight back.
This is very profound. Most of us fight back when we receive verbal abuse. Some of greatest people have kept their cool during the toughest of times and peacefully reacted in a manner conducive for resolution. Jackie was one of the selfless people to react in ways to knock down these idiotic walls of separation. The way he stood against racism made a major impact on breaking down racial barriers.
The same should hold true for mankind in general. Teaching pastor Mike Satterfield said with God as our focal point, everyone should know we are all God’s creation nurtured in God’s love. If we look to God, nothing should be able to separate us.
In Romans 30: 35 the scripture says, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword?” Nothing can separate us from God unless we allow it to.
There is hope for all men to live in peace and harmony. There is hope for all men to work and live side by side. The hope is found in God’s love. He created all men in His image.
Thought for the week, “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.” Jackie Robinson
