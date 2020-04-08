For years now, whenever people asked me how I was doing, I responded, “Hanging in there.”
That was neither detailed nor evasive, and it was as accurate as anything I could have said. I am still “hanging in,” and I hope you are, too.
Sometimes during this present difficulty, I add “so far, so good.” Prayers, wishes and good thoughts can go a long way to help us get through these days, but, if we take the time to look around us, there is another — the season of spring.
We’ve long known that spring is the time of renewal and hope and that hope is what we need most of right now. When a parasitic microbe so small that millions can fit on the head of a pin threatens our way of life, we can be buoyed by hoping for better.
Spring reminds us that things do get better. It follows the often dark and cold barren days of winter and brings us light and warmth and growing things. Those “things” in evidence right now include forsythia, hyacinths, blossoming fruit trees and greenery in almost every direction.
The very bounty of spring can help us turn our thoughts away from threat and disease to vitality and growth. Spring has healing potential and is definitely the season of hope. Bern Williams was so right when he said that “The day the Lord crated hope was probably the same day He created spring.”
I personally think that daring to hope for better can lead us to do better. Strong people have choices, and one of those choices is to exert some degree of mastery (control, if you will) over our thoughts.
Norman Cousins, who famously claimed that “laughter is the best medicine,” refined that claim when he stated that “(one’s) hopes are the physician’s best medicine. They are the hidden ingredient in any prescription.” There is ample evidence of truth in that statement. A hopeful attitude can have a positive impact on our health and on our lives. It is a potent ally in times of trouble.
The sense of mastery, though, can be strengthened when it is combined with some sort of attachment. That can be to other people, to pets, to beliefs and, yes, to faith in something greater than ourselves. That’s one reason 12-step programs are so successful. It helps to have something/someone “else” on which/whom to rely and allow us to live in our hope.
The world as we have known it will forever be changed as a result of this novel coronavirus. We can change, too. We can let the hopeful potential of spring color our thoughts, allow us to take care of ourselves and those we love, to appreciate what we have without excessive mourning for our losses and, most of all, to keep “hanging in there.”
That is my hope for all of us.
