A very good day or night to you all. This column is being written on Sunday, Feb. 23. The day that was absolutely beautiful… loads of brilliant sunshine, no detectable wind, a bit cloudy on the edges of all horizons, and an impeccable temperature.
I have my windows thrown open to catch “new” air vibes from the outdoors. Out with the bad and in with the new, I say.
While outside this morning I observed a fly. Yes, a fly. My husband took off his hat to smack it. I shouted, “NO! Don’t kill it! It’s just starting its life!” The look from my husband was one of disdain and derision.
Probably the thought going through his mind was, “What a wonderful and thoughtful woman… now out to protect the flies of the world.” NOT!
If you have been a reader from the onset of this column you should recall the three creatures of nastiness that I deplore… fleas, ticks and flies.
But with 26 days of winter dangling in mystery, keeping us in misery while awaiting spring, a single fly buzzing about in February brings me hope and anticipation and guarantee that spring is on the horizon.
My husband did not smash the fly. I swooshed it away saying, “fly and be free!”
The meteorologists are predicting a down pouring amount of rain tonight, and for the next several days we shall be under the complications of precipitation. We shall await the coming week.
I truly feel sorry for the people caught in the flooding areas of Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and farther east. These folks have a true mess on their hands.
~~~~
I have been amazed at the number of Canada geese that have remained within our Miami County region. I discovered from an organization named appropriately “GeesePeace” why so many geese do not fly to Canada anymore and choose to hang out here year-round.
Well, back in the 1960s, when I was a mere child, geese were killed to the point of extinction because of better hunting methods and decoys. I’m sure poisoning with DDT added to their plight.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife stepped in to help repopulate by raising and releasing geese in different areas. Well, the geese didn’t even know where Canada was. They only knew where they had been born and raised… here in the good ol’ USA. Also, the goslings born in the spring are flightless until August, and their parents are in the middle of a major molt during the summer, so the geese just stay.
In some areas geese have become somewhat of a nuisance… especially to golfers on plush grassy golf courses that grow delicious tasting greenery.
They love the ponds near the roundabout, west of the 169 interchange. I have seen large numbers on the big pond diving and flapping and flopping in the water having a swell time. Many were “butts up” and beaking through the bottom water looking for food.
Each evening we watch as they leave the water and head to the fields nearby for supper. Or, it could be leaving the feeding grounds and heading to Hillsdale Lake or the big ponds. They fly so low to the ground that I can almost count the feathers on their wings. The honking and calling to each other is a great joy that brings a smile to the ol’ face.
Now, here is the informative section of the column. A group of geese on the ground is called a gaggle. Geese in a V-shaped flight is called a “skein, team or wedge.” When the birds fly in a close group, they become a “plump.”
I saw two plumps, about a dozen each, a week ago flying and honking toward the east on Hedge Lane. I then witnessed a bald eagle flying after them. I stopped my car to see the next move. Well, the eagle was just having fun with the geese. It did a fly-by without touching a feather on their heads and continued in its flight pattern. It was enjoyable and amusing to watch.
I challenge all of you, adults and children alike, to stop playing with the phones and iPads and watching television and instead look out the windows to observe and witness and celebrate the scenes you pass. I guarantee you shall be stunningly surprised.
~~~~
I have met several individuals recently who mentioned how much they enjoyed this column. They are mostly older, faithful readers of The Miami County Republic that I happen to see at Price Chopper or Walmart. It is such a wonderful feeling to be appreciated.
Bob Harrington’s wife, Marilyn, met my husband in the store the other day. She told him how much she enjoyed the column and knew that Bob was smiling down from heaven knowing his column was continuing in my hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.