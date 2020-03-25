This is my spring break time.
Expecting a continuation of warm and sunny days did not happen. I think one chilly afternoon of sun was the extent of anything spring-like.
I am not one to complain, at least I hope I don’t grumble and gripe too much that you think of me as a curmudgeon, but the passing week has been rather blah.
I was counting on long days of soothing sunshine, don’t-need-a-coat warmth, and days of garden planting and digging. The days of rain put a damper on those ideas.
Potatoes! I really wanted to try growing potatoes in a bucket or tub of some kind. I found two plastic, fake whiskey barrels. A video on YouTube presented the process, but extremely wet soil and rain now puts me a week behind on the planting. Ahhhhhggg! My spring gardening will be put on pause mode.
~~~~~
During my humble break, I visited with Jim Bell of the Corps of Engineers at Hillsdale Lake.
He had recently hooked a bunch of channel catfish that he caught on worms found in his driveway...very resourceful. The fish were biting like mosquitoes at a July picnic in a swamp. (He will also use cheap hotdogs soaked in dry, cherry Kool-Aid powder.)
Bell caught them at a creek where water was flowing into the lake. He said, “Flowing creeks are dynamite when fish are feeding.”
He also told us, “Any time the water is running, it is great fishing. The catfish are sure to be biting.” It was totally true the morning he went out.
He reported that he was fishing with two rods, but the fish were so assiduous in their wormy feeding frenzy that it was impossible to keep up with both. Bell finally went down to one rod to catch his limit.
He was in the middle of filleting his catch when my husband, two granddaughters, and I caught him. Catfish are not the most charming fish I have ever seen. My girls were intrigued by the feel of the whiskers, their mouths and eyeballs.
Bell and some of his family like catfish. He said that some folks say it is too “greasy.”
Of all the fish in the lake, I enjoy catfish the most.
I am not at all fond of a load of bones in my fish. It all started as a young child eating some fish we had caught and getting a bone lodged in my throat. I was terrified and scared. I knew I was going to die due to “fish bone in the gullet.” What a way to go!
My parents told me to eat a piece of bread and swallow it. Well, then I had a fish bone sandwich. More bread with water, and it finally went down.
Needless to say, fish bones make me break into a sweat.
My husband says to eat around the bones. I nibble the meat into microscopic pieces, chewing 25 times before I swallow it. I start to become more confident in my consumption and KAZAPPO… there’s a bone. Stick a fork in me...I am done.
Let us return to the Jim Bell report: Hillsdale Lake has only channel catfish and flatheads. There are no blue catfish in the lake. We should have some great fishing this year because no one was really able to do much last year. There should be an impressive spawn, too.
~~~~~
Speaking of spawning, Hillsdale Lake has a walleye spawning demonstration the first week in April. The state of Kansas has made this into a big presentation. The females are stripped of their eggs, mixed with milt and then are transported to Pratt where the eggs will be raised and then returned to lakes around the state.
Apparently, walleye are not great reproducers. I read several articles about them. The walleye congregate in certain areas of the lake and kind of have a pre-spawn party. Hmmmm...I wonder what is served at these parties? Certainly not sushi...or little fingerling tuna sandwiches. Margaritas on the rocks? Not sure.
The females go from deep to shallow then back to deep. The whole process may take four hours, all at one time or over several days.
After it is all over, they rest for three days to a couple of weeks. Good luck, walleye!
~~~~~
Well, all the toilet paper issues with which we have been dealing, you can always turn to nature to have the pure, basic alternative. The leaves of the Mullein plant will work perfectly.
They are large, absorbent, fluffy, cottony and cushy leaves that will do the job for you. The natural feel of softness.
Oh, the seeds of the Mullein plant produce tea to treat a cough, sore throat and bronchitis. The flower’s oil helps earaches.
Thank you, Mullein plant.
