Spring is my best-loved time of year!
Even though a few weeks remain in the grasp of the winter calendar, I have kept my senses aware of presentations of the return of spring.
Robins seem to always be the harbingers to the arriving season, but I have heard them warbling throughout February, even during the days of snow. I have enjoyed every second of their songs. Chickadees and tufted titmice have been calling for mates, as well as cardinals, too.
A sparrow has already placed dibbies on my bluebird house. I don’t wish to burst its sparrow homing bubble, but it is not going to happen. I give the habitation to my beautiful bluebirds that continue to return every year for me to treasure.
I have perennial plants popping up through the leaf litter. Oh joy! Oh happiness! I have told them not to burst forth too soon. I worry about winter’s ways of pressing rewind and ruining plants that have been enticed out of the ground by the warm days.
~~~~
Speaking of spring reminds me of the itsy-bitsy frogs that have just started peeping their mating calls to the evening’s air. For me, the spring peepers are the real signal that good weather is around the corner.
I have written about them in previous spring columns, so I shan’t be boring you with old words.
I did, however, find some new and interesting information.
Supposedly, spring peepers only peep along the easternmost counties of Kansas. We are the stopping edge for the little critters. They can only hop 17.5 inches and will not leap out any farther than our neck of the woods and ponds and creeks and lakes. I find this very interesting. This information came from the Kansas Herpetofaunal Atlas.
Why aren’t they found farther west? Here is another odd but true fact. Peepers are found throughout Missouri EXCEPT the northwestern section of the state from Clay County north, over to Ray County and north to Harrison.
HMMMMMM… odd yet fascinating.
~~~~
I went on a windy, Sunday morning adventure with five of my grandchildren to observe a blue heron rookery.
With the leaves not on the trees yet, their nests, probably 6 to 8 feet wide, are quite obvious. Looking like masses of tangled and twisted branches in towering sycamore trees (my favorite tree!), the nests were detectable from quite a distance.
I drove my 2001 Volvo station wagon, loaded with children, through a grassy field for about a quarter of a mile. (I hoped we would not be swallowed up by a mud hole and have to be towed out. That would have been quite embarrassing trying to explain the reasoning behind our excursion.)
I had not seen a rookery in many years, so this was quite a joy. Being able to share this new environmental experience with my young ones was loads of fun.
I told them to be very quiet. I did not wish to frighten the birds off their nests. Well, with the slamming of car doors and some whoops of freedom in the field, some of the herons did take to flight.
A pair of red-tailed hawks cohabitating in nearby trees also kept a focused eye on our whereabouts.
The entire experience was one of pure joy for everyone… from a 2-year-old to an 11-year-old to my antique-ish age. I hope they will reminisce about our enjoyable adventure and appreciation of nature.
~~~~
This winter, I have enjoyed two fox squirrels, one black and one red, that have scampered and scurried and skipped through my yard. There are numerous oak trees in our yard that produced bazillions of acorns (under one tree there are so many it would take a whole herd of squirrels to make a dent in the collection. It’s like walking on marbles!)
One snowy day, I looked out my back window to see this large black thing in my ginko tree. I thought to myself, ”Why is the cat sitting in the tree?” A bit later it jumped from the tree and became quite apparent that it was not our cat but my squirrel friend.
It took off skittering and loping through the snow to its red pal who ramped from the oak tree to meet each other head on. They rolled in the snow having a good old time.
Now that warmer temperatures are around, their ubiquitous visits continue. I do enjoy them.
~~~~
I found an interesting word. It is related to nature, and the meaning is one of my favorite things to do… not right now, but soon. The word is psithurism. To say it, just allow the “p” to be silent: “Si-thur-ism.” Its meaning is “the sound of wind blowing in the trees.” An enjoyable thing on halcyon days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.