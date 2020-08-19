Area movie theaters are beginning to rebound from their required shutdowns due to the coronavirus. AMC theaters are scheduled to reopen Aug. 20. B&B theaters are open and have been serving buttered popcorn and delivering such movies as “Iron Man,” “Jurassic Park,” and “Sully.” However, starting Aug. 20, they will be showing “Unhinged.” Scary!
However, with the movie theaters’ shut downs, streaming television movies have become more and more popular. And, just released movies are now being bought by streaming services. The most recent film acquisition by a streaming venue was Tom Hanks’ just released film, “Greyhound.” A streaming venue paid a reported 70 million dollars for it.
Although many of you already use streaming, for some of us, it is fairly new. So, I have added below some, hopefully, informative facts for those thinking about converting to streaming (e.g. equipment, costs).
Currently, the two most popular devises that provide streaming capabilities are Roku and the Amazon Fire Stick. Roku has edged-out the Amazon Fire Stick, basically because it is much easier to use. Both provide pay venues (e.g. Hulu, YouTube-TV) that focus on live-TV channels, while free program sites (e.g. tubi, Plex, Filmrise) provide older TV programs/movies.
Hulu and YouTube-TV both charge approximately $55.00/month. Certainly, less than DirectTV and Dish.
Note: Tom Hanks expressed his disappointment that the “Greyhound” production company did not wait for movie theaters to open and be able to purchase the “Greyhound” film. He indicated that the small-screen could not detect the multisensory effects and elements explicitly incorporated into the film that allows an audience to feel part of the action.
