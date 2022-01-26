If student-athletes want to pursue a college career in athletics, they should know college coaches like multi-sport athletes.
We live in an age where club teams, select teams and high school coaches desire to have their athletes year-round. This is not in the best interest of the student-athlete. One-sport athletes do not receive the benefits of learning multiple techniques and muscle coordination.
College coaches desire athletes to be involved in multiple sports for five basic reasons. Multi-sport athletes get injured less often, are more coachable, develop into fierce competitors, transition to other positions, and continue to improve more than one-sport athletes.
Studies indicate high school athletes with a high specialization classification had an 85-percent higher incidence of lower extremity injuries than high school athletes with a low specialization classification. Studies further showed athletes who specialized were at a much higher risk of lower extremity injury than athletes who play multiple sports.
Playing one sport year-round forces athletes to utilize the same muscle groups. Their body movements become routine, which creates a higher risk of wearing down the muscle and causing injuries. Evidence is overwhelming. Utilizing and strengthening different muscle groups through varied sport competition is healthier for student-athletes.
Participating in multiple sports requires our body to adapt, learn and master varied set of skills. Multi-sport athletes experience varied coaching styles, adapt listening and observational skills. They become well rounded, coachable athletes. A multi-sport athlete receives feedback from varied sources. This is critical to continuous athlete development.
Coaches love competitors. Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh has potential recruits play dodgeball, field baseballs and play soccer at his camps. He wants to see how they perform and compete.
Multi-sport athletes are versatile and more capable of picking up new skills than single-sport athletes. They adapt to different positions faster and more effectively. This is an important fact for college coaches because many recruits are asked to change positions.
One example is the high school quarterback. In high school, quarterbacks are usually the best athletes on the team and will be moved to receiver or defensive back positions in college.
Athletes playing multiple sports during middle school and high school refine their technique in college. This improves their performance and raises their level of play. The one-sport athlete that has mastered the technique of a single sport during their formative years has sacrificed building overall athleticism.
College coaches understand developing athleticism later in life is much tougher, but they expect to have athletes continue to develop technique.
I encourage young athletes to play multiple sports. They only have one chance to do everything they desire. They need to follow their dreams and listen to experts.
Thought for the week, “I played basketball, baseball, and football. I never had much downtime. But, I think playing multiple sports helped tremendously in my baseball career. I have the agility of all three combined into one.” Giancarlo Stanton
