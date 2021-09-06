Each day in the United States, approximately 130 individuals die by suicide.
Now the 10th leading cause of death, the rate of suicide has increased by 33 percent over the past 10 years. While we are becoming more comfortable talking about the topic of suicide, we still have a long way to go until individuals readily engage in conversations regarding this critical issue.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month — a time where we can learn more about suicide, how to recognize the signs and how to help someone in need.
On average, one person dies by suicide every 16 hours in the state of Kansas. Death by suicide is the second leading cause of death for individuals ages 10-44, fourth leading cause of death for individuals age 45-54 and the eighth leading cause of death for individuals age 55-64. For individuals age 65+, suicide is the 17th leading cause of death.
To better quantify these numbers, more than five times as many people died by suicide in Kansas in 2017 than in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents.
Stress, depression and emotional strain are not always obvious. Signs may show up in casual conversation, on social media, in letters or notes, or through actions and behaviors. To help prevent suicide, we can learn the signs and save a life.
Watch youth for changes in sleeping patterns or personality. Watch also for signs of reckless behavior. Signs in middle-aged adults may include suicide specific language, giving away possessions or increased substance abuse. Older adults may express feelings of hopelessness, be preoccupied with death or create/change wills or other important documents.
Helping someone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts or planning to commit suicide can be emotional or overwhelming. Learning how to respond is important. Three steps is all it takes.
Step 1 — Question
Begin by acknowledging the person’s distress. “Have you been unhappy lately?” Take time to listen to the response. Depending on the situation, a more direct approach may be appropriate. “Are you thinking about committing suicide?”
Feeling some reluctance to ask the question is natural, however research has shown repeatedly that once people are asked if they are thinking of suicide, they feel relief, not distress. It is also important to know asking the suicide question does not increase the risk of suicide.
Step 2 — Persuade
Once the question has been asked, most people who are thinking of suicide want to talk. The goal of persuasion is simple. All we want to accomplish is for the person to agree to get some help. “Will you go with me to see a therapist?” “Will you allow me to make you an appointment with . . . ?” “Would you like me to take you to the hospital to get help?”
Show respect and focus on healthy solutions to problems, not the suicide solution.
Step 3 — Refer
Connect the person with a professional in your area who can help. Contact a local family doctor, hospital our counseling services. Elizabeth Layton Center and Southeast Kansas Mental Health are two area resources for mental health. Depending on the situation, you may also call 911 or the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
Don’t worry about being disloyal, breaking a trust or not having sufficient information to call for help. Take action. Reach out. Don’t wait.
Source: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicideispreventable.org and QPR Guidebook.
