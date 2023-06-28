I think the summer heat has begun to upset my computer. Oddball, flippant episodes are taking place that I cannot correct. This causatum is not adventitious for a column writer with work due tomorrow.
Do you see? It is typing things not normally apparent in an outdoor column. Unless… maybe it played too long in the sun and now heat-related problems are plaguing its inner workings. I’ll put it in the shade. Give it some water. That’s probably not the best idea for a computer. Maybe a cool towel on MY forehead to calm my ailing nerves so I don’t freak out. If things don’t improve soon, I will lay it flat and turn it off for a nap.
~~~
This sultry, hot spell is shriveling the greenery. I have started to water my gardens. The flowers are bending, and their leaves are looking droopy.
The weather is just not cooperating at all. The authorities tell us about days of rain that are coming our way and to expect buckets of water. Then we get a tablespoon full of precipitation.
One evening, not too long ago, the sky became dark with clouds and I was certain it was our lucky night for rain. I monitored and watched as the clouds percolated and scurried across my view. I sat in the driveway in my new lawn chair that I was given for Mother’s Day, waiting.
I witnessed the clouds just keep on moving right across my sitting position heading to the northeast. I thought, “Hey! What is wrong with my county? You went right past me with nary a glance or a drop.”
~~~
Living where we do, the opportunity to see and hear and feel the tractors traversing to and from their fields is an everyday occurrence, and a captivating one at that. The mammoth, vibrating super-power machines can be heard rumbling far before they can be seen. Tires of whopping sizes thunder by with impressive force. These tractors are large and in charge!
The driver is dwarfed in size by some of these tractors. But their stature and necessity in our society is essential. Farmers are major conservationists of our land and should definitely be applauded and hailed.
It was a real joy to see students from Paola High School receiving state level awards in various farming techniques and programs. My pride in their achievements and accolades to work hard and dedicate their lives in the many fields of agriculture astounds me.
John Menefee, their teacher, is to be congratulated too. I do know Louisburg High School maintains a high level of success in agricultural education with teacher, Jim Morgan.
A job well done and continue with your successes.
~~~
When I walk outside and it hurts to take a breath, and my eyes automatically close from the savage sun, and tiny sweat beads immediately accumulate on my face, I know ‘tis the season for iced tea, Kool Aid, and finding shade trees.
We are privileged to have such lovely shade trees growing on our side of the state… no offense to the remaining Kansans, but what an advantage. Solar energy is certainly a fabulous energy saver, but I vote for a good ol’ shade tree any day.
I have told you of my husband’s wish to chop down a perfectly healthy, gorgeous, home-for-many-birds cottonwood tree right outside my back door. This tree bars the extreme southern rays of sun that would surely pour heat into my home and run the air conditioner into the ground.
I say, “Plant some cooling trees around your house.”
~~~
I received a photo of a fisherman, Will Rogers, who had done some “noodling” in a lake near his home — which is totally legal this time of the year, but not an ideal way to catch a catfish, for me, at least.
In order to do this properly you have to be in shallow, muddy, murky water. Just stepping in and walking around in this water creeps me out. Then, with a large stick you have to find some large holes in the banks. After poking around and feeling something hard, you can assume it is a catfish (hopefully alligators, anacondas, giant snapping turtles, hippos, and other mud-loving creatures aren’t hiding there).
This is where the big male catfish like to hideout looking for a pretty female to swim by and deposit her eggs. The male stays in the hole to guard and care for the eggs by gently waving his tail over them. Sometimes the female stays with him.
It is at this point a person will swim in neck-deep muddy water and reach into the hole and start wiggling their fingers in hopes of being bitten by the catfish. After that point the fisherperson has to wrangle and weasel with the catfish of unknown size trying to remove it from the yucky, goobery water. A person would have to be very brave or mighty … silly to do this.
After the hand is in the mouth and it is biting, you have to reach down farther to get your hand into the gills so the “fight” won’t be as rough or long. Depending on the situation, a noodling episode will take about 15 minutes. Some people do drown in this noodling sport.
If you could see my face at this point you would see a woman almost ready to gag and regurgitate. Oh my! What if I swallowed the water? The teeth of the catfish? Catfish are slimy! What surprises might be in the holes? Oh! Oh!
Will Rogers likes to do this and then let the catfish go. Good for him. Can you see why the release part is so important and why many states, especially those in the South, have banned it?
~~~
One of my favorite things to watch this summer has been my oriole feeder. I keep it filled with grape jelly, and the orioles keep coming to eat and warble to make me so happy. What joy and happiness.
