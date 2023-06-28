230628_mr_col_conner_01

Noodler Will Rogers shows off one of his recent catches.

 Submitted photo

I think the summer heat has begun to upset my computer. Oddball, flippant episodes are taking place that I cannot correct. This causatum is not adventitious for a column writer with work due tomorrow.

Do you see? It is typing things not normally apparent in an outdoor column. Unless… maybe it played too long in the sun and now heat-related problems are plaguing its inner workings. I’ll put it in the shade. Give it some water. That’s probably not the best idea for a computer. Maybe a cool towel on MY forehead to calm my ailing nerves so I don’t freak out. If things don’t improve soon, I will lay it flat and turn it off for a nap.

Beth Conner is a Miami County resident, teacher and outdoor enthusiast. She can be reached at bethconner2019@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.