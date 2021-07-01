It is officially summer. Full of sunny days, flowers, outdoor fun and adventures.
I know the topics (and tropics) of our weather are popping up in conversations all around the county.
It has been mighty toasty, almost sickening at times with the heat and added humidity.
But, earlier this spring when chilliness was a daily occurrence, I mentioned in this column that I would not complain about the heat this summer.
I keep telling myself that as my sweat-filled and drenched clothing are commonplace in my life. Even my cute, little red convertible feels like driving through an oven on Thanksgiving.
I have done some berry picking this spring. Strawberries at Gieringer’s in Edgerton were done first. Have you ever been there?
They started the business in 2001 with peaches and started selling them in 2004.
Gieringer’s is a brilliant example of agritourism in Kansas.
It was not hard to find. Cars were parked in long lines down the road. Because it had been raining for several days prior, finding a parking slot was a real trick. It was really muddy so attendants were looking for places for us, which we were lucky to find.
Lines of people were coming and going with strawberries on their minds. Farm wagons took us to huge fields of strawberries. In fact there were five acres of beautiful plants and luscious red berries.
Getting to our area of picking was a bit of a challenge due to slippery, slippery mud. I’m glad we wore boots! A woman to my left wearing sandals sank into the ankle deep mud and glissaded onto her backside. I went to her hoping to help but nearly fell myself.
It was obvious that taking a tumble would end in some serious mess. It became my mission to stay upright and clean.
The three of us were sent down two very long, wet rows and invited to pick all we wanted. We suddenly felt like migrant workers. I mean no hard feelings or disregard for anyone. I only thought of the challenging, back-breaking, exhausting, arduous, and difficult work involved. Oh my!!
I became obsessed with finding more and more strawberries... visualizing all the cakes or pies or jam that I could make. Picking! Picking! Picking!
My granddaughters were beginning to wilt after half an hour of sun and berries and mud. My box was overflowing. They were close. We headed back to the hill of mud and began our slippery climb to the top.
It was at this point that I noticed the diversity of individuals and families that were braving the elements for an amazing experience: a woman in white shorts, shirt, sandals and purse, all of the Gucci brand, babies and toddlers, women in skirts of varying lengths with high-trend leather boots, and mud everywhere.
Some people had a handful and some carried a boxful. We had 30 pounds of strawberries! Thirty!!!
Gieringer’s also has blueberries (which are next to be picked), blackberries, tomatoes, sweet corn, and pumpkins. All of their peaches caught the frost.
They are growing apple trees that grow horizontally along tall wire fencing. I found that very interesting and intend on going back.
I also picked gooseberries from my own bushes. They were not as prolific as past years, only getting three quarts. I blamed the weather.
~~~
In a recent visit to Hillsdale Lake I discovered some things of which you might have an interest. There are some happenings going on in many areas.
Campgrounds are receiving upgrades in utilities as the summer progresses. Scott Creek is presently closed for this reason. The process has taken a while due to the lack of wire available to the contractor. All campgrounds will receive the same consideration.
There are two new bath houses around the lake and two beaches have been re-sanded.
The marina is being expanded as well.
At the present time the lake is at 917.5 feet with a half foot above normal, even with all the warmth. The temperature of the lake is 79 degrees...a tad bit warm. This has caused a blue-green algae watch.
This means you should NOT allow your dogs to drink the water. It causes your dog to become quite ill with seizures, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive panting and drooling, respiratory failure and more. YIKES! Be careful!
~~~
Have you flower gardeners noticed that some of your plants are extraordinarily tall this year? Some of mine are about a foot or more taller than usual: echinacea, ornamental grass stems, coral bells and bee balm. My mom has a yucca plant with a stalk of flowers around 10 feet tall. It has never been that tall.
Some of my dandelions that are leftovers from the spring are at least three feet tall.
Unbelievable! The cause… I blame the weird weather, again. Hey… why not?
