Greetings from the heartland of humidity and heat! The door for Muggy and friend Toasty have arrived. Whew! It is the time for sweating.
How have your gardens been growing? I haven’t written about gardening for months. All of my vegetables are up and going strong. It has taken my cucumbers awhile to present themselves with flowers, but with the sun’s warmth, the flowers have now appeared, along with many bumblebees and other pollinators.
Last year, if you recall, I purchased tomato plants from a catalog company. ERRRR! Not again will I do that! They were supposed to be some glorious, fancy, up-and-coming variety to produce bushels of tomatoes. They did NOT! Upon arrival, in July, they were more dead than alive.
This year, my tomato plants were purchased from a reputable gardening store, planted at the proper time, and now have stems as large as the Green Giant’s thumb. They have blossoms and fruit. I have high hopes for my seven plants. (I did have eight, but my chickens rolled in the tomato bed and smooshed one… the poor little thing.)
~~~
The green beans are flourishing. I didn’t sow many seeds because I haven’t had the best of luck with them in the past. I planted beans with thought of giving them to my 94-year-old mother.
She always had an abundance of green beans from her garden. We had them prepared and presented in every which way possible during the season and then frozen…never canned… for winter.
Beans were pickled and dilled and boiled and chopped into salads. My sisters and I had the “joy” of weeding, picking and snapping. I do recall that we felt like lackeys for sure…being overworked and sweaty.
I look back now and think how impudent and cheeky I was at that age. I loved being outside, always, but not in regards to the garden. I should have willingly volunteered for the job… no, not a “job”...the opportunity to amend and assist my mother who was working to provide for our family.
I believe, now, that gardening gives you great character and virtues and decency, as well as a love and appreciation for life in all shapes and forms and sizes.
~~~
Back in January, I was so excited for my 80 strawberry plants to grow and produce those succulent, juicy berries in the spring. I had high, high hopes for them.
When spring arrived, the buds and flowers were beautiful, and I would daily go outside to see the glory before my eyes.
UGH!!! Then the cold arrived and then the rains blew in and the soil was so soggy, and the berries perished and squooshied. OH! OH! I had been cutting recipes out of newspapers and magazines preparing for the prolific produce from 80 strawberry plants. Not so this year.
I heard on a television report that the huge strawberry gardens in Edgerton had poor production this year also, so I was not the only sad strawberry soul.
~~~
A few weeks ago, I was observing a robin and her nest. It was located in a rather small tree about 10 feet off the ground. Her home was not the largest condominium in the trees, may I say.
There was one lonesome fledgling left in the tree. The mother and “child” were kindly chirping and cheeping at each other, the way robins do, and I thought, “Isn’t this so sweet! The mom is talking to her little baby bird about life in the big city .”
Well, hold your horses there!
The mom suddenly went berserk and began flapping madly and flailing at the young babe. The little thing flew for about 15 feet, landing on the ground.
“Oh no!” I thought. “I’ll try and save it!”
Some of you are rolling your eyes at this idea and some are eager to jump in and agree to assist. The environmental person in me should have known that you leave the babies alone. But the mother in me spoke too.
The mom bird flew after it, chirping angrily, while her foundling was trying to fly away. My eyes were popping out of my head! Goodness me! My thoughts were dashed on giving counsel and comfort. I assumed that this is the intensity of nature if your young ones hang around home too long.
~~~
Every year I boast about my mimosa. I have to glorify it once again, folks. Last night, when all was dark and still, I went out with my dog to stand on the porch.
I was enjoying the sereneness of the summer night. I took a sniff of the mild breeze and smelled something wonderful… a flowery, sweetly perfumed, amicable scent. Ahhhhhhh… the mimosa has its blooms.
If you would like a FREE mimosa for yourself, please let me know. I have several, well, a bunch of them, popping up all over my gardens and yard.
~~~
Here is a funny little story.
I have kept my bird feeders filled to allow for a free meal or tasty treat for my winged friends. Well, my friendly squirrels have also been admiring the bounty. I believe my climbing pals are participating a tad too much when half of the feeder is gone in one day.
So, I looked fondly out my front window one day to see one very nimble squirrel hanging upside-down, dumping and gathering seed. Underneath the feeder is one of my smart Rhode Island chickens gormandizing mass quantities of falling seeds.
“That is enough!” I thought as I stomped my way to the door and swooped it open. The squirrel, surprised with its paw caught in the cookie jar, jumped down, vaulted off the back of the very surprised chicken and scurried to the nearest maple tree.
A little joy from my neighborhood wildlife. Please get out to enjoy them too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.