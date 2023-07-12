Thank goodness and by golly, all the booms and crackles and pops and fizzles and crashes in air are over.
There may be a few lingering kabooms left near you, but I hope, for the most part, the bombastic, bruit, shake-me-to-my-bones and make-me-wet-my-pants celebrations are over until the United States has its next birthday.
When I was a wee moppet living in the suburbs of Chicago, the only fireworks displays were held at the large high schools around the city. The most exciting Fourth of July noise makers we had were snakes, sparklers, and punks that gave us many burns that we smoked like Cruella de Vil from Disney.
Some might consider that we were culturally deprived without all the outlandish noise and smoke. It doesn’t bother me. In fact, I enjoy the little funny noise makers like the frog, or chickens, the cars, a boat, the pagoda, or an alligator. Those are cool.
And here comes my environmental concerns about fireworks. If humans are concerned about their hearing during fireworks displays, consider the birds, dogs, and other wild animals whose hearing is much better than ours, and who often flee from serious noises and oftentimes can’t find their ways home. Running into traffic in a disoriented panic will cause many deaths; birds fly into buildings.
I do love birthday parties, and I dearly love the United States, please don’t get me wrong in my celebratory spirit. We watched the Paola display from a distance and thought they were very pretty. Many kudos to those sponsoring the festivity.
~~~
If you take Highway 169 north into Olathe there is a visual, environmental atrocity that has taken place. Some folks will say it is necessary progress for the area. I say, “That is pure balderdash!” The Holstein dairy farm just south of Olathe, south of Target and Home Depot, is completely gone. Just POOF… gone from the Earth.
OH MY! I almost cried. That farming business had been there before we arrived here in 1970. It was always filled with farming activity. They had a beautiful barn. I envisioned it home to owls and bats of the night. Countless barn swallows winging their ways in and out finding a plethora of insects to devour.
There was a large pond for the cows to soak their udders and for the multitudes of ducks and geese and herons flying through during the seasons.
What will the waterfowl now find when they fly back this way? The barn swallow nests are now destroyed to rubble. The owls are now homeless. They use pieces and parts of their nests over and over again. So much for that idea. Bats will hibernate in barns in groups if they are left alone. Not this time. Will they be able to find a new home?
The soil was obliterated, dragged and flatted and bulldozed. Just think of all the thousands of creatures living within the soil environment that are now defunct and obsolete. Pushed this way and that way; into hills near the road. Just a mess!
Then the majestic trees that stood proudly for all those years providing shade and carrying the relaxing sounds of the sway and rustling through its branches… they are now busted to smithereens. Some of the trees were ripped up by the roots.
I am sickened. I am apoplectic. I am disconsolate. I am just irritated by the whole view. A perfect example of biodiversity loss and habitat loss. Will the environment ever be the same around that area? Of course not, never.
If you look to the west, you can see what will possibly be taking over the farm. A bunch of metal buildings in another industrial park.
~~~
If you are looking for some nice lakes to visit in Kansas, I have a few recommended by a site called “Only in Your State.”
They are Wilson Lake, Cedar Bluff Reservoir, Tuttle Creek, Waconda Lake, Perry Lake, Fall Lake, and Milford Lake. I honestly have never been to any of these lakes. They are on my bucket list to see.
I would like to rent a camper and go on a lake trip. (Tenting is a lot of fun, but my elderly body would have some difficulties with getting up off the ground, I believe)
~~~
I am so pleased that rain dropped in (it is a little joke). With one of the storms the meteorologists were reporting that we may be in line for a little wind and rain. I awoke to wind blowing with such ferocity I feared for the tree near the house (the one my husband wants to cut down, and I say, “Over my dead body!”)
Wishing and hoping it would stay in its magnificence by morning and not fall on me and make me the “dead body,” I listened and waited. The lightning was serious along with its booming friend. (I thought it was the Fourth of July again!)
My tree remained its stalwart and distinguished constant in my yard, holder of many birds and bugs and keeper of the shade.
The inch of rain was welcomed. Yards were getting pretty crunchy and parched. The lawnmowers are out now trying to keep up with some grass.
~~~
Which brings me to another subject every time I get in my car. I am almost fearful to say this: I am glad that along some highways in our county the mowing machines are NOT shaving the wildflowers down to the ground nor to the barriers. I love to see all the various flowers in their life cycles.
At the roundabout at 68 Highway there was a splendid collection of milkweed and other plants in great shape waiting for monarchs to visit. I found this very encouraging. Then one day a state mower appeared and my heart sank. I just knew all the flowers were doomed.
But it was their lucky day and mine, because only the plants near the roadway were taken. The plants and flowers at the top remain all around the roundabout. The colors are gorgeous. I enjoy the roadway drives when the flowers are in bloom, admiring the colors, figuring out the species (a lot more fun than playing on your phone… teaching your children to look out the window too.)
Thank you, highway workers, for allowing the flowers to grow.
