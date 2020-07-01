I have a sunflower!
What a beautiful masterpiece to my rather weedy garden.
It is 10 inches across on a stem, built like a sturdy tower about 2 1/2 inches across.
But the colors… Oh, the colors! Blending together with such magnificence brings magic to the sea of green.
The bright yellow petals are striped with red streaks that stretch the entire length of each.
The sunflower’s center is at least 6 inches across and compliments many mixed shades. Maroon, oranges, and mahogany along with a variety of reds, which create the focal point of this plant.
I love it!
This sunflower is a volunteer from last year’s drop of seeds. I am so grateful for its decision to return and bring joy to my world which has been a bit tumultuous and bothersome and worrisome.
I figure if this duplicate plant of great cheer can rebound through a winter, a plowing, and some healthy runoffs, so can I.
~~~
Speaking of sunflowers… I had a brilliant idea, I thought, to plant sunflowers on the rather bland and deserted roundabout on K-68 highway north of Paola.
My ingenious idea was to plant just a few showy and decorative sunflowers by the post markers on the center of the roundabout.
I was just going to sneak down there one evening dressed incognito, with a shovel, seeds, and a watering can and silently and delicately plant them in the ground, give them some water and my blessings for a good grow and leave stealthily back home.
No one would know, and the sunflowers would be a big surprise.
My fear was getting caught by the sheriff’s department, or hidden cameras (if they have them up there), or the highway patrol.
I decided to do it the legal way and visit the Miami County Highway Department.
Well, the very kind gentlemen there said he would have to ask someone else. I am sure he thought me to be some kooky and strange and nutty ol’ gal.
But, I am far from that. Far! Far! Far!
My purpose is to make the lump in the highway more appealing to drivers passing by. It may be a spot where more bees and butterflies may stop for a sip of nectar. It may also be that a simple sunflower or two or three may make someone’s day just a teeny bit happier. That’s all!
The gentleman at the Highway Department sent me to a woman in Topeka who sent me to another woman in Topeka about the planting of flowers.
I was able to speak to one individual who essentially said, “No.” The reasoning being that no one is to be on the right-away.
I get it. But why can’t the state of Kansas become a showcase for other states to provide plantings for insects of all types… crawling, flying and eating?
We have expansive areas along highways in our county. Highways 169 and 69 to name just a couple that would sustain large amounts of flowers that cater to the many butterflies and other pollinators that we so desperately need.
I’ve noticed several places along the highways that have milkweed growing and some in flowers. It is the ideal spot for monarchs to lay eggs and their caterpillars to begin. Unfortunately, some of these plants are now being cut to the nubbins by big tractors with mowers.
There goes the habitat for so many creatures.
Yes, I am getting soapboxy with my words, but I feel this is of grave importance, and it is my column. I apologize to anyone who finds this offensive. I mean no harm. I think it is time to do some rethinking, and do it fast before more flora and fauna begin to disappear.
Has anyone else noticed the lack of insects smashed on their windshields? I have. Hmmm… Why?
There are clovers everywhere this year. It should be buzzing alive with bees. I can walk through my fields of clover and not see a single one. Worrisome to me.
~~~
I had a wonderful conversation with one of my column fans, Rosy King, former head librarian at Paola Free Library.
She is a big aficionado of sand plum jelly, which comes from wild plums found along roadside and in yards. She recalled that I did not have a taste for this type of jelly, but she loves it.
Rosy is now looking for some ripe plums that you may have around your homestead. Please notify her, or the newspaper office, if you have an abundance.
We talked about a doe with three fawns sauntering through her yard. Two of the babes stayed near Mom, the other, which she assumed was a male, was hopping and jumping all over the place.
We also spoke about the hawks in her yard. They had created and raised young in a locust tree. OUCH! I would find that a precarious setting area for young and old. Hopefully, Mom and Dad hawk found some cushiony leaves or bark or an old blanket (just kidding on that one) with which to line the nest.
Please find joy in the outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.