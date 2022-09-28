220928_mr_col_conner_01

Zach Ramsay recently bagged a 13-point buck in Miami County.

As I drove westward toward home, with the top down on my “little red car” trying to cool off from the day’s extreme sweat, I deified in the day’s sunset. Another truly beautiful occasion for the end of a day.

The thunderclouds had ditched the scene of no precipitation leaving behind the fair-weather cirrus clouds to linger. The sun’s rays spread widely from north to south with beams extending to the heavens.

Beth Conner is a Miami County resident, teacher and outdoor enthusiast. She can be reached at bethconner2019@gmail.com.

