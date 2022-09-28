As I drove westward toward home, with the top down on my “little red car” trying to cool off from the day’s extreme sweat, I deified in the day’s sunset. Another truly beautiful occasion for the end of a day.
The thunderclouds had ditched the scene of no precipitation leaving behind the fair-weather cirrus clouds to linger. The sun’s rays spread widely from north to south with beams extending to the heavens.
Here I was, at the end of a long day’s work, in blazing color and beauty for all to see.
One of the young women with whom I work came inside and told a friend, “You have to come see the sunset! It is so pretty!”
You have to be an evening observer, of course, to appreciate all of the magnificence. Just watching the sun enter the earthly ends with colors blazing is prodigious.
I stare at the hues thinking, “Is there a color in my colored pencils that can come close to matching it?” What would that color be? Orange? Red? Or a combination of both… or a new color called “Kansas emblazoned sunset.” I like the name.
Are there other states having sunsets as pretty as ours? Sorry to report this, but Kansas does not even come close…California, Florida, Chicago (really?), Arizona and Alaska all record having the most beautiful sunsets.
I have seen sunsets in all of the above listed states except Alaska, and I can proudly regard Kansas as having the best in the Midwest.
Some people, the people on the east and west coasts, think the sun rises and sets in their backyards!
~~~
I have yet to meet one person who is upset about the cool reprieve in temperatures.
Goodness me, my old bones and sweat glands (pardon my brash vernacular) have had enough heat for a while.
I have been working in a barn painting some signs and artwork for Louisburg Cider Mill, and on some very hot and humid days the perspiration was rolling down everywhere. Not a trickle. I wasn’t glistening. It was a down-and-out waterfall rolling uncomfortably to many places.
I don’t want a killer frost, just a nice, subdued, gradual cool down where shorts and a T-shirt are appropriate wear for the day, or add a long-sleeved shirt for a bit of the day.
~~~
The attached picture is of Zach Ramsay, the Hillsdale State Park Fish and Game Warden, who went out bow hunting with his brother-in-law at his “secret spot.” Zach does not wish to reveal the place, but it is in the Miami County area where large deer grow.
This was a 13-point buck. For those of you, like me, who are somewhat clueless but still interested in the field of hunting, that is an impressive rack, or set of antlers.
I read up on the subject and discovered that the hormone output of the buck regulates the rate at which the antlers grow. The hormones are influenced by the amount of sunlight the buck receives, which is called the photoperiod (Mossy Oak).
Ramsay’s buck, which was hunted with a bow and arrow, was still in its velvet stage, meaning the antlers were still covered in a fuzzy fur-like material. A buck will shed the velvet in late August through September. The antlers are then hard.
Ramsay said this was the biggest buck he had ever shot. It had a gross score of 175.4 and a 161 net score. While he is out and about on his job around Hillsdale Lake, he has seen some deer that would make his look small.
I asked how the population of deer was looking this year, and he replied, “The hunters think there are not enough, and the farmers say there are too many.”
Zach Ramsay wanted me to remind all hunters that the archery and muzzleloader seasons run concurrent with one another. Because of that, it is required that all hunters wear a blaze orange vest and blaze orange hat to be safe. Zach took his off to take the picture. He is wearing his “lucky hunting hat” that his grandfather gave him and wanted it to be with the picture. It looks good!
~~~
I was recently reading an article about spiders. I really like them, and the title intrigued me, “Study Suggests Spiders Can Dream.”
The researcher was watching jumping spiders. I know you have seen them…small, rather fuzzy, large-eyed, round, hopping, cute spiders that DO NOT hurt any person.
The 14-year-old researcher noticed that the spiders would curl and uncurl their legs and wiggle their abdomens every 15 to 20 seconds, rather like a dog does when it sleeps.
Apparently, these cute little spiders also have REM sleep patterns. After waking they will stretch and adjust their silk lines.
According to Scientific American, “Some scientists have already placed an electrode into the brain of a different jumping spider species.” This sounds like an intangible accomplishment because these are mighty small spiders.
Because jumping spiders live in such a sensory rich environment, scientists aren’t really surprised that they do dream. The little creatures have magnificent memories and are truly intelligent. Please recall reading the children’s literature favorite, “Charlotte’s Web.”
These new findings about spiders could really help their poor reputations in our world.
Daniela Roessler, the researcher, told National Geographic, ‘“If they dream, I mean, what can you do? You cannot smush a spider that dreams.”
About what do you think a spider may dream? Giant bugs? A car? Fly swatters?
Probably a shoe! Maybe a nice lady in Paola that lets them out of her house if they accidentally
get inside?
~~~
Fall is a terrific time to plant a tree. I have some very healthy mimosa trees in my front yard that need a new home. They grow quickly.
Mimosas don’t need a lot of extra attention (my husband mowed mine to the ground, and it came back the next year looking better than ever).
They are so pretty with delicate, dainty, pink flowers that smell so tropical you will think you are in Hawaii.
Mimosas are commodious and provide plenty of shade. The birds and butterflies find them so beneficial in their environment.
Please call or email for one or two FREE to one and all.
