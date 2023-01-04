Do you think I might mention the critically cold weather we had during Christmas? You betcha! That was dreadful! How could I leave that topic dangling out there without a comment?
My husband, who survived subzero winters in the Flint Hills caring for livestock off the back of an old pickup truck as it drove through feet of snow, said it was, “Down-right cold!”
People had pipes freezing and heating systems working on double time. The wind cut through the air with power and frenzy. Staying warm outside was unattainable.
I felt sorry for all animals who had to brave the fearsome cold... whether they be pets or livestock or wildlife. This wicked arctic freeze was a real doozie.
I only went outside one time and that was to fill the bird feeders with seed. Their food is sunflower, safflower, niger, and a few other seeds combined with peanuts and dried fruit. It sure smells delicious. They eat it like hotcakes.
During those super cold days, the plethora of birds on both sides of the house cleaned out the feeders in a day and a half. I counted at least 18 visiting different species.
The small amount of snow was not overly bothersome unless the snow drifts whooshed into driveways and roads. I am certainly glad that I don’t live in Buffalo, N.Y. They must be mighty audacious and bold people. In order to survive that vast amount of snow all winter, even though they said this was a once in a decade amount, is truly mind-blowing and snow-blowing.
I know last month I promised you I would not whine and gripe about the cold. But, I can get away with it… that was LAST year.
When the temperatures climbed and the snow melted into a massive puddle in my driveway, the birds, who were now very full of seeds, decided they needed drinks and baths.
With the sun’s warmth, the puddle must have felt like a hot tub. Some robins were merrily splishing and splashing in the water. Juncos, a very winter hardy bird, were sipping at the water’s edge. I felt that spring days were arriving. (Sure! Sure! As reliable as a Southwestern flight)
I read some uplifting environmental news on a site I receive named today@nicenews.com. It had topics that really enlightened my thoughts, so I felt I should share them with you.
Wind power was the second leading power source of electricity for the very first time in March. For a 24-hour period of time, wind energy created more electricity than nuclear and coal. It lost out to natural gas.
According to the Energy Information Administration, “The amount of wind energy has grown significantly in the past 30 years. The advancements in wind technology have decreased the cost of producing electricity from wind.”
That is some great news from a state willing to donate our wind for energy. Kansas is well known for the production, commerce, knowledge, and awareness of wind energy. I am truly proud of that. We just need to repudiate the coal burning plants and move on.
The island state of Hawaii did just that by making it a state law in 2020, according to CBS news. The effects of climate change made by the coal’s emission levels have made unfortunate and serious changes on the islands.
The states of Washington, California, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Texas have also made changes in their laws about the burning of coal.
More “Nice News” from 2022… ten parts of the Great Barrier Reef have started showing some improvements. It’s the highest coral recovery has occurred in 36 years. Australia has had its share of pollution, tourism, overfishing, and climate change.
Climate changes have created coral acidification and coral bleaching. Luckily, Australia has not had many severe cyclones or an influx in population of the crown-of-thorn-starfish.
Now, for some great wildlife news in California… the Wallis Annenburg Foundation donated $25 million to start the funding for a wildlife crossing over Highway 101 north to Santa Monica.
The wildlife crossing is a much-needed element for biodiversity in wildlife in the California hills. The bridge will have trees, bushes, grass and rocks that look identical to the surrounding hillsides. Being 165 feet wide and 200 feet over the 10 lanes of highway will certainly make crossing a nonviolent and harmless occasion for all creatures great and small.
The gene pool will recover and advance significantly with more animals not divided by 10 lanes of death.
May your new year be merry and hopeful. Look for the beauty before you in all things natural. May you find great joy in all things outdoors. Give Mother Nature a big hug!
