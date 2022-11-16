Susan B. Anthony was a women’s civil rights activist in the 19th century who worked to ensure that women had equal civil rights as men, and she delivered a speech in her campaign to ensure that women had the right to vote in 1873 prior to her trial for voting in 1872.

She stated, “It shall be my work this evening to prove to you in thus voting, I not only committed no crime, but instead simply exercised my citizen’s right, guaranteed to me and all United States Citizens by the National Constitution, beyond the power of any state to deny.”

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

