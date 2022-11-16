Susan B. Anthony was a women’s civil rights activist in the 19th century who worked to ensure that women had equal civil rights as men, and she delivered a speech in her campaign to ensure that women had the right to vote in 1873 prior to her trial for voting in 1872.
She stated, “It shall be my work this evening to prove to you in thus voting, I not only committed no crime, but instead simply exercised my citizen’s right, guaranteed to me and all United States Citizens by the National Constitution, beyond the power of any state to deny.”
Susan B. Anthony argued that the Constitution of the United States did not differentiate rights by gender, stating, “It was we, the people, not we the white male citizens, nor yet we the male citizens, but we the whole people who formed the Union. And we formed it not to the half of ourselves and half of our posterity, but to the whole people, women as well as men. And it is downright mockery to talk to women of their enjoyment of the blessings of liberty while they are denied the use of the only means of securing them provided by this democratic-republican government—the ballot.”
Susan B. Anthony was found guilty of voting, and was fined $100, but her strong stand for equal civil rights for women inspired other Americans to stand up for American women’s right to vote, and hers and other civil rights activists efforts succeeded in women’s civil right to vote guaranteed by the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which states “The right of citizens in the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
Susan B. Anthony and other civil rights activists’ courage and actions in their civil rights crusade stand as an inspiration for all Americans who are working to ensure that all Americans have equal civil rights.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
