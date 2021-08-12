I appreciate an author who pushes me to think differently, especially when that “difference” makes good sense.
Malcolm Gladwell is one of those writers, challenging his readers to consider ordinary topics in new ways. His many positive reviews celebrate the fact that he integrates science and culture. He does that in readable, often entertaining ways.
These are not new books, and I didn’t find them until they reached the 25-cent shelf at the Clothes Closet. I first read Gladwell’s “Outliers,” about the factors that contribute to success. I moved on to “David and Goliath” and am glad I did.
This D&G book is about dealing with giants of all kinds, from mighty warriors to disability, misfortune and even depression. It exposes the fact that, while we value what we learn from such lopsided conflicts, we inevitably misread and misinterpret them. We fail to see that what appears to be strengths in our opponents, whomever or whatever they may be, is often what really weakens them. Being an underdog is often a good position in which to be. Gladwell presents a guide to facing giants.
We begin our lesson in the Valley of Elah with the challenge issued by Goliath. He demands that the Israelites send one man to battle him. If that man prevails, the Philistines will be their slaves. If Goliath wins, the Israelites will be servants to them.
There’s Big G — six foot, nine inches tall, clad in full body armor and helmet, brandishing a javelin, a spear and a sword. His opponent is a shepherd boy named David, a volunteer no less, without armor and armed “only” with his shepherd’s staff, a sling and five stones and is running toward Goliath.
Maybe because this is a Biblical tale and maybe because it is so reassuring just as I wanted it to be, I never examined the details of it more closely. Gladwell does. He tells us there were three kinds of warriors in ancient armies. Cavalry — mounted troops — were the first. Infantry such as Goliath — armed foot soldiers — were next. Finally, there were projectile specialists — archers and slingers called artillery. David was one of these, practiced and experienced while protecting his flocks.
So, we have one younger, smaller, faster and skilled in his own art of warfare. Puts a different slant on David, doesn’t it? Gladwell adds two more factors.
David could have slung and hit Goliath in little more than a second, hitting his head with sufficient velocity to penetrate his skull, rendering him unconscious or dead. The remaining factor is a possible medical one. Many afflicted with giantism suffered from acromegaly, a benign tumor of the pituitary gland. It led to an overproduction of human growth hormone and to extraordinary size. It could also lead to vision problems, especially double vision.
The Bible story tells us that Goliath was preceded into the valley by an attendant. It also relates that the giant called for David to come closer. Maybe there was a vision problem and that is why Big G saw the boy carrying “sticks” instead of just his staff.
The moral of this story is that the strong and powerful are not always what they seem. Divine intervention helps, but so does an accurate assessment of the situation. A second theme, and one we can all use, is encouragement to those considered to be underdogs. We need to remember to “use what we’ve got.” Just what abilities do we really possess? How can we use them to our advantage? I don’t know about you, but I am going to respond by reading more Gladwell.
