I will long remember the recent Memorial Day period for two reasons: what happened and what didn’t.
Let’s start with what happened. First of all, Mother Nature came too close. “Mad Mary,” the name old-timers used for the Marais des Cygnes, climbed out of its banks not once but twice and covered the fields below our house. Unlike in many other years, she didn’t flood the near road, but she definitely crowded in on Hays Hill.
As if that weren’t enough, an apparent microburst, or at the very least, an extremely high wind, took out an apple tree below the house, caused a great deal of limb damage and felled another tree at the city campsite just north of us. That tree was one of those planted by Walt’s dad some 80 years ago. It missed hitting a parked camper by only a few feet.
Mom Nature still wasn’t finished with us. Somehow, she brought another burrowing groundhog into the yard. Fortunately, we discovered that these “whistle pigs” cannot resist cantaloupe, and now that particular varmint is gone.
Besieged by these natural forces, we came up against another, hopefully one that is on its way out. We did not have the annual Osawatomie High School Alumni Association Reunion on the holiday weekend. That, of course, was due to the prevalence of COVID-19 when that decision was made in March. The reunion was canceled last year, the first time in the long history of its existence. This year’s celebration is now planned for Sept. 4 on Labor Day weekend.
I’m not an OHS grad, but my husband and sons are, so I care and am interested. One of the things that I have most enjoyed about their reunions has been the opportunity each year to learn about the 100- and the 50-year anniversary classes. They will be honored in September, but I want to think a bit about them now.
I know many of the 1971 graduates, including a Hays niece, and I am grateful to those who remained in Miami County and contributed to our lives here. However, it is the older class, that of 1921, that piqued my interest.
First of all, they started high school as freshmen with 54 enrolled. By the time they were seniors, only 23 remained. Of those 23, only 15 are listed in the “Lest We Forget” as having actually been graduated.
The high school then boasted a faculty of seven with majors in commercial studies, manual training, normal training and college prep. Normal training was a teaching course, readying graduates to teach in rural schools. The commercial course, though, was the most popular, attracting 11 students in the senior class. The graduates scattered from New York to California with only eight remaining here.
I feel fortunate to have known two members of that class. Eva Verdier, later Haigh, was the receptionist at Dr. W. O. Appenfeller’s office and most reassuring when I was a first-time mother. She was the parent of both a neighbor/friend and of a classmate of Walt’s. The other was Ada Saunders.
Ada was the Carl Ingle of her day, teaching elementary school more years than the rest of us can count. She devoted herself to teaching and to her church. The scholarship she established, given again this year to another OHS graduate, required the recipient to be “of good moral character, Christian and to display American principles.” That summed up Ada.
I think of the two of them and of all who have been a part of our community history and am grateful that those memories give me the strength to deal with any remaining burrowing pests and to hope for calmer Memorial Days ahead.
