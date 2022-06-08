I am watching the sun willfully set in a cascade of colors, bringing this five-star day to an end. Thankfully, no rain fell to tabulate yet another inch to the grand total.
Good gracious me! Everything is soggy to the gills around here. In my rain gauge I collected a whopping 6 inches for two days and yet another half-inch the next. Some fields have large pools of standing water, and I think as I pass by… the poor farmer won’t get into that area for a while.
The fields with a crop cover or those already planted are sure lucky to save the topsoil from floating away from here to the Missouri River.
~~~
If you happen to have some healthy dandelions left in your yard, I read an interesting article about using them to make a power-packed and nutritious vinegar. The most important part would be to find dandelions that are pesticide and dog-free. Tainted vinegar would not be a healthy choice.
Picking the best and biggest flowers is first and then rinsing them well with water. Let them soak in vinegar and water for five minutes. After rinsing again, pick off the green parts, which are quite bitter, and discard them.
Now, place the dandelion flowers in a large glass jar and cover them in apple cider vinegar. Place some parchment paper over the top and screw on the lid. Put it in a dark place for about one month.
After that amount of time, remove the lid and paper. Drain away the flowers, keeping the liquid, of course.
Ta-da! Now you have a delicious and delectable vinegar for use in salad dressings. The woman said it was great for your digestive system. Have I personally tried this? No, but it sure sounds good.
~~~
I have heard you can make a delightful summer tea beverage using dandelion flowers.
In a very large jar fill it half of the way with clean dandelion flowers and fill the other half with hot water. Let the concoction set for at least 30 minutes. Strain away the flowers, put the liquid back in the jar, add some ice, a little umbrella, a straw, and you have yourself a fancy drink.
There are many culinary and medicinal benefits from those delicate yellow dandelion plants.
~~~
I also read about another plant possibility to add to your plate. Hostas, the shade-loving plants found in many gardens, can be eaten in many ways. In fact, the whole plant can be consumed.
Hostas belong to the plant family Asparagacae. Looking carefully at the name, the word asparagus is hidden in there because asparagus, yucca and agave all belong to it.
Just like asparagus, which is eaten in the spring, so can hostas. The new, early shoots that are under 8 inches can be cut and prepared in a frying pan with some fancy stuff called “ramp butter.”
With a little acumen and discernment, I discovered that “ramp butter” is basically butter with chopped chives, water and garlic all mushed together in a food processor and then chilled into a solid. Sear the shoots and fry them gently and eat. They also mentioned trying them with a little soy sauce.
~~~
Here are some things you can do this summer to fight climate change: walk instead of driving or ride a bike. That allows for time to take heed and become aware of your natural world.
I would love to do this on my way to town or work, but the danger level would be astronomical for both routes.
Try using solar power whenever possible.
Instead of turning the air conditioning down to make your house cooler, try using a fan.
There are a lot of pros and cons to this topic. Ninety percent of the homes in the United States now have air conditioning as opposed to almost 50 percent in 1973.
Being that most of the states have coal-burning facilities that produce tremendous amounts of carbon, the carbon footprint is mighty heavy. A fan uses a minute fraction of the power.
I will be very honest, I do like the air conditioner in these hot months. The older I get, the more I need it. I am truly sorry to Mother Nature.
A reusable water bottle is a must. I suggest everyone to cool it with plastic bottles. I read in two articles from The Atlantic magazine about the recycling of plastics. It is a dire situation here in the United States. I will have to continue this subject at a future date. It is too intense for the remainder of this column.
One more thing you can try this summer is a bathing suit made of recycled material.
They all have synthetic recycled plastics in them. The fabric Econyl is a quality Italian material made from textile waste, upcycled nylon fishing nets and old carpets. Many of the companies I read about are reputable businesses with environmental and ethical standards.
Now that I am finishing this, it has begun to rain with great fervor. More puddles and soggy shoes and muddy messes are expected. Please delight in the folly and fatuity and foppery of spring.
