I am excited about the movie selections audiences have to choose from for this year’s Thanksgiving season. I finally got my list down to four top picks to recommend.
Now showing is “Harriet,” the visual retelling of Harriet Tubman. Tubman is best known for helping slaves escape from the South to the North during the American Civil War. She also served as a spy for the Union Army. Interesting to our area, she helped John Brown recruit men for the Harpers Ferry raid.
The biopic film “Ford v Ferrari” opened on Nov. 15. If you like racing, this is the movie for you! It focuses on the iconic 1966 “Le Mans” race. And for America and Europe, it was a grudge match extraordinaire! Throw in Matt Damon portraying Carroll Shelby, who designed the GT40 Ford that was in the race for America. In the ’60s, this was ‘the’ most prestigious car race to win. Its drivers drove 24 hours straight at an average speed of 201 mph.
Nov. 24 is the opening of the eagerly anticipated “Frozen II.” Great holiday film to share with kids (young and old). Elsa and her sister, Anna, undertake a journey to discover the source of Elsa’s magical powers to save their Kingdom.
In addition, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is opening on the same day! Yes, it is about Fred Rogers and his alter ego, Mister Rogers. Rogers has been perfectly cast. Tom Hanks will portray this kind, gentle, caring man we grew to trust and respect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.