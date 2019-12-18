The Rev. Samuel Adair and his wife, Florella Brown Adair, were dedicated abolitionists who were every bit as committed to the abolitionist cause as John Brown.
John Brown was Florella Brown Adair’s half-brother, and he asked the Adairs to help a group of African-Americans escape slavery on Christmas in 1858.
The Adair home was decorated for their family’s Christmas celebration on Christmas Eve of 1858, when the Adairs heard voices and a wagon roll up to the Adair cabin. The wagon crunched to a stop on the ice and snow at the front door of the Adair Cabin.
A quiet voice asked if Rev. Adair was willing to shelter 11 slaves who John Brown had freed from slavery from Missouri slaveholders a few days before Christmas Eve.
Rev. Adair knew the Adair Cabin was a known station on the Underground Railroad, and it was often being watched by slave hunters to see if any escaping slaves were being sheltered there.
He was concerned that if they took the slaves in, it would invite another, angry knock on the door by slave hunters, which could result in Rev. Adair possibly being shot, lynched or arrested. Hiding escaping slaves in 1858 was still a federal crime, and Rev. Adair had a $50 price on his head amongst the pro-slavery guerillas who prowled about in the Kansas wilderness in 1858.
Rev. Adair turned to his wife, Florella, who was also aware of the dangers of sheltering the escaping slaves. After quietly considering the situation, she said “I cannot turn them away!” Rev. Adair nodded his head and then let the slaves in, not only from the cold weather, but also from the cold world of slavery.
The Adair family continued to prepare Christmasdinner, aided by the grateful former slaves, and the family sat at the table and ate Christmas dinner with the 11 former slaves. They shared what little food they had with former African-American slaves, an act of radical Christian kindness on a cold, Christmas Day in 1858.
Whereas most European-Americans would not even make eye contact or even speak to an African-American in 1858, to set at table and eat with African-Americans demonstrated the Adairs’ radical Christian faith and dedication to the abolitionist cause.
The Adairs gave the gift of freedom to the former slaves that cold, frigid Christmas of 1858, sheltering them at risk of their lives and safety, and giving them food and clothing for their continued journey north to Canada and freedom.
The Adairs put their Christian faith and abolitionist beliefs into action not only at Christmas, but year-round. They left a legacy and example of Christian service and how to have the courage to stand by our convictions even in the face of taking an unpopular stand that may or will create a negative backlash from others.
