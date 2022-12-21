Peace on earth did not reign in Kansas Territory during the Christmas conflict over slavery in Kansas Territory, and the Rev. Samuel Adair and his wife, Florella, were abolitionists who were willing to risk their lives for their beliefs.
Their dedication to the abolitionist cause was demonstrated just before Christmas in 1858. The Adair family was preparing for their Christmas celebration when a wagon rolled up to the Adair Cabin. Rev. Adair cautiously went to the door and saw a wagon full of 11 slaves seeking safety in their home, which was a station on the Underground Railroad.
The Adair home was decorated for Christmas, and Christmas dinner was being prepared from scratch, and Rev. Adair turned to Florella Adair and asked if she wished to take the 11 escaping slaves in. Florella resolutely stated, “I cannot turn them away!” The Adair’s took the 11 slaves in from the cold and made sure that they were fed and clothed, a brave act in a time when aiding escaping slaves was a federal crime, and pro-slavery guerillas would have shot Rev. Adair in a heartbeat if they found him sheltering escaping slaves.
In addition, racism ran strong in American society in 1858, and for the Adairs to share their Christmas meal with the escaping slaves was a radical act that shocked even abolitionists. However, the Adairs stood firm in their belief that all people are equal in the eyes of God, and they took in the 11 slaves and fed and clothed them, which was a great sacrifice for them, for Rev. Adair’s salary barely provided for his own family, much less providing for the needs of 11 escaping slaves. The Adairs fed and clothed the escaping slaves and sent them on to the next station on the Underground Railroad, giving them the gift of freedom for Christmas.
The Adair family was not alone in their willingness to risk their lives for the abolitionist cause during the Christmas of 1858. Osawatomie’s abolitionist founders risked their lives by helping slaves escape during the Christmas of 1858, and other years during the conflict over slavery in Kansas. Abolitionists are viewed today as pioneers of the civil rights movement, but in the 1850s, abolitionists were viewed as dangerous radicals who were ripping apart the fabric of American values and morals by the majority of Americans. Abolitionists were targets of violence and were social pariahs in both the North and South, and the violence and persecution of abolitionists by both pro-slavery advocates increased exponentially in Kansas Territory.
Therefore, when the Adairs shared their Christmas dinner and home with the escaping slaves during the Christmas of 1858, the Adairs risked their lives to give the escaping slaves the gift of freedom during the Christmas of 1858 in the Adair Cabin. The Adairs and Osawatomie’s abolitionist founders had the courage to stand up for their belief that slavery should be abolished during the Christmas of 1858, and they built a strong spiritual and philosophical foundation for the community.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
