Peace on earth did not reign in Kansas Territory during the Christmas conflict over slavery in Kansas Territory, and the Rev. Samuel Adair and his wife, Florella, were abolitionists who were willing to risk their lives for their beliefs.

Their dedication to the abolitionist cause was demonstrated just before Christmas in 1858. The Adair family was preparing for their Christmas celebration when a wagon rolled up to the Adair Cabin. Rev. Adair cautiously went to the door and saw a wagon full of 11 slaves seeking safety in their home, which was a station on the Underground Railroad.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

