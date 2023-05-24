The American Anti-Slavery Society was a peaceful abolitionist activist group that worked to abolish slavery and to ensure that African-Americans were given the same civil rights as European-Americans.

The American Anti-Slavery Society stated in its “Constitution and Declaration of Sentiments” on December 4, 1833: “The object of this society is the entire abolition of slavery in the United States. While it admits that each State, in which Slavery exists, has by the Constitution of the United States to legislate in regard to its abolition in said state, it shall aim to convince all our fellow- citizens by arguments addressed to their understandings and consciences, that Slaveholding is a heinous crime in the sight of God, and that the duty, safety, and best interests of all concerned require its immediate abandonment, without expatriation.”

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.