The American Anti-Slavery Society was a peaceful abolitionist activist group that worked to abolish slavery and to ensure that African-Americans were given the same civil rights as European-Americans.
The American Anti-Slavery Society stated in its “Constitution and Declaration of Sentiments” on December 4, 1833: “The object of this society is the entire abolition of slavery in the United States. While it admits that each State, in which Slavery exists, has by the Constitution of the United States to legislate in regard to its abolition in said state, it shall aim to convince all our fellow- citizens by arguments addressed to their understandings and consciences, that Slaveholding is a heinous crime in the sight of God, and that the duty, safety, and best interests of all concerned require its immediate abandonment, without expatriation.”
The American Anti-Slavery Society also sought to influence the United States Congress to abolish slavery and prevent its spread into the new territories and states of the Western United States.
The society stated: “The Society will also endeavor to influence Congress to put an end to the domestic slave trade, and to abolish Slavery in all those portions of our common country which come under its control, especially in the District of Columbia-and likewise to prevent its extension into any state that may be hereafter admitted to the Union.”
The American Anti-Slavery Society also worked to ensure that African-Americans became educated equal citizens of the United States.
The society stated: “This Society shall aim to elevate the character and condition of the people of color, by encouraging their intellectual and moral worth, share an equality with whites, of civil and religious privileges.”
The American Anti-Slavery Society was firmly opposed to the use of violence as a strategy and tactic to end slavery.
The society stated: “But this society will never, in any way countenance the oppressed in vindicating their rights by resorting to physical force.”
The abolitionist movement was divided by the debate over the use of violence to abolish slavery in the United States, with the peaceful abolitionists rejecting the use of violence to work to abolish slavery, choosing to utilize “Moral Persuasion” rather than physical violence to motivate proslavery advocates to abandon their support of slavery in the United States. Peaceful abolitionists believed that if they could appeal to the Christian faith and consciences of proslavery advocates, they could convince them to abandon their support of slavery.
Peaceful abolitionists pointed out the harsh realities of slavery in an effort to pique the consciences of proslavery advocates, writing pamphlets and giving speeches in the North, where slavery was uncommon, and Northerners often had no real experience with American chattel slavery.
Former enslaved African-Americans such as Frederick Douglass spoke at anti-slavery meetings throughout the North, giving Northerners information about the realities of slavery in the South.
Peaceful abolitionists were often attacked by proslavery mobs, but they commonly stood by their non-violent principles and stood up for their peaceful abolitionist beliefs.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
