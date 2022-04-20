The Pottawatomie Massacre was more complex than commonly portrayed and was preceded by months of political and personal conflicts between pro and anti-slavery settlers in and around the area of modern-day Lane.
Pro and anti-slavery settlers found themselves in conflict over the slavery issue, which magnified other personal and economic conflicts into more vicious conflicts than would have otherwise occurred. Accounts of the conflicts that led up to the Pottawatomie Massacre were tinged by both pro and anti-slavery advocates with partisan bias to the point that they tend to be more vitriol than factual, making it difficult to mine out nuggets of historical reality from the accounts.
For instance, following the Pottawatomie Massacre, a free state settler named John T. Grant stated in a June 12, 1856, affidavit his thoughts about William Sherman, who John Brown’s men killed during the Pottawatomie Massacre. “They were men of intemperate habits & when under the influence of liquor & quarrelsome, particularly Sherman. Last summer, William’s drinking & viciousness greatly increased.”
Grant worked to paint a negative picture of William Sherman by recounting a specific incident. “At a settlers meeting at Sherman’s house last summer Wilkinson drew his pocketknife evidently intending to use it in a trifling quarrel.”
He also sought to distance Joh Brown and his men from the Pottawatomie Massacre by stating, “Mrs. Harris who was keeping house for the Shermans last May when William was killed told me & my family that she did not know any of the men concerned with the murder & had no suspicion of any particular person or persons. And the next day after the murder of Allen Wilkerson I heard Mrs. Wilkinson his widow, say that she did not know any of the men concerned in the affair.”
A common saying about war is that “Truth is the first casualty of war,” and the Pottawatomie Massacre and the entire guerilla war over the issue of slavery in Kansas Territory is a prime example of the reality of this statement.
It requires a diligent effort to set presentism aside and sift out historical facts from the philosophical statements of the participants in the conflict over the status of slavery in Kansas Territory. Which is why oversimplifying the historical record of not only the Pottawatomie Massacre but any historical event or person is an intellectually inaccurate means of interpreting history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.