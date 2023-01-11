The current movement to edit history to reflect current cultural ideals is a dangerous trend that renders the value of history as a source of positive or negative lessons to either be emulated or avoided in the present moot.

Both the extreme far right and far left are engaging in editing the historical record to fit their sociopolitical world view and editing out any historical realities that do not fit their sociopolitical world views. This creates the danger of not teaching vital lessons from history that are either an example of wisdom or evil to be emulated or avoided.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

