The current movement to edit history to reflect current cultural ideals is a dangerous trend that renders the value of history as a source of positive or negative lessons to either be emulated or avoided in the present moot.
Both the extreme far right and far left are engaging in editing the historical record to fit their sociopolitical world view and editing out any historical realities that do not fit their sociopolitical world views. This creates the danger of not teaching vital lessons from history that are either an example of wisdom or evil to be emulated or avoided.
Adherents to extreme far-right ideologies seek to gloss over the harsh realities of the enslavement of African Americans and the prejudice and discrimination visited upon them in the past to avoid having the negative ramifications of American chattel slavery come to light.
This is an effort to clean up the image of the people of the past who were proslavery advocates and to scrub up the image of the people of the past who actively visited prejudice and discrimination on minorities in the past to justify their current sociopolitical cultural ideals and realities.
Adherents to extreme far-left ideologies seek to gloss over the harsh realities of communism and to blot out and edit the historical record of the harsh realities of the past because they often find it emotionally upsetting to learn about the realities of American chattel slavery or to literally alter the representation of individuals in history to fit their extreme far-left ideologies.
The extreme far-left effort to edit history presents a problem as it blots out disturbing historical realities such as the reality that Josef Stalin killed 10 million plus opponents to communism in the Soviet Union and alters the historical record in movies and television programs to present a false narrative of historic events. This creates the danger of the realities of history from being presented in a historically accurate manner.
The historical record is sometimes heartwarming and sometimes offensively painful to study. Presentism is evaluating the actions of the people of the past by one’s own current culture when studying and presenting history. It is dangerous as one cannot learn from the choices and actions of the people of the past, either for the positive or the negative, without learning about both the positive and negative realities of history.
It is vital to study and present history as it was, not as individuals wish it was, to ensure that the lessons of history are preserved to present an accurate set of positive and negative lessons from the past to guide society as a whole in making wise choices and taking wise actions.
History is a vital discipline, and to politicize or attempt to mold history to fulfill the ideological goals of the extreme far right or left is a dangerous trend that creates the danger of failing to learn from the past for both the positive and negative lessons that the people of the present must heed.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
